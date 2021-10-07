DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate 14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021: Sustained Upward Trend - Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros 07.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sustained Upward Trend: Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros

- Rising prices ensure higher revenues despite lower number of units sold

- Berlin remains best-selling German city

- Eastern German large cities keep gaining ground: Leipzig's revenue tops one billion euros

- Average apartment price now at 225,242 euros, and at 429,007 euros in the "Big 7"



Berlin, 7 October 2021 - Revenues from apartment sales continued to rise in 2020, even though the number of condominiums sold was slightly lower than in the previous year. This is the result of the ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021 that was compiled by ACCENTRO Real Estate AG in collaboration with the German Economic Institute (IW). Based on a special analysis, the team of Prof. Dr. Michael Voigtländer also studied the estimated costs of energy efficiency measures that will be required to meet the climate targets that the German Government set for the country's building stock.

The homeownership report, now in its 14th edition, is the only German publication that aggregates and interprets the data of municipal property valuation committees on apartment sales in all major German cities. In this respect, the report sets itself apart from similar publications that tend to rely on expert appraisals or the evaluation of supply-side data.

Yet another year of revenue growth

Revenues grew by 3.3 percent to a total of 36.027 billion euros in 2020. The upward trend is attributable to rising sales prices. The fastest growth in revenues was reported from Jena (+69.3 %) and Osnabrück (+65 %). The mid-size cities of Oldenburg, Heidelberg and Remscheid complete the top 5 in terms of fastest revenue growth. Overall, revenues increased in 55 of the 81 cities surveyed.