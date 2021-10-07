checkAd

DGAP-News 14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021: Sustained Upward Trend - Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021: Sustained Upward Trend - Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros

07.10.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021

Sustained Upward Trend: Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros

- Rising prices ensure higher revenues despite lower number of units sold
- Berlin remains best-selling German city
- Eastern German large cities keep gaining ground: Leipzig's revenue tops one billion euros
- Average apartment price now at 225,242 euros, and at 429,007 euros in the "Big 7"


Berlin, 7 October 2021 - Revenues from apartment sales continued to rise in 2020, even though the number of condominiums sold was slightly lower than in the previous year. This is the result of the ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021 that was compiled by ACCENTRO Real Estate AG in collaboration with the German Economic Institute (IW). Based on a special analysis, the team of Prof. Dr. Michael Voigtländer also studied the estimated costs of energy efficiency measures that will be required to meet the climate targets that the German Government set for the country's building stock.

The homeownership report, now in its 14th edition, is the only German publication that aggregates and interprets the data of municipal property valuation committees on apartment sales in all major German cities. In this respect, the report sets itself apart from similar publications that tend to rely on expert appraisals or the evaluation of supply-side data.

Yet another year of revenue growth

Revenues grew by 3.3 percent to a total of 36.027 billion euros in 2020. The upward trend is attributable to rising sales prices. The fastest growth in revenues was reported from Jena (+69.3 %) and Osnabrück (+65 %). The mid-size cities of Oldenburg, Heidelberg and Remscheid complete the top 5 in terms of fastest revenue growth. Overall, revenues increased in 55 of the 81 cities surveyed.

Seite 1 von 7
Accentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021: Sustained Upward Trend - Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate 14th ACCENTRO Homeownership Report 2021: Sustained Upward Trend - Revenues from Apartment Sales Cross the Mark of 36 Billion Euros 07.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group-Aktionäre stimmen Ernennung neuer Verwaltungsratsmitglieder zu
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bieter: Voltage BidCo GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 16. November 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrDGAP-News: 14. ACCENTRO-Wohneigentumsreport 2021: Positiver Trend hält an - Umsätze aus Wohnungsverkäufen steigen auf über 36 Mrd. Euro
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09:31 UhrAccentro Real Estate bestätigt Aussichten für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
08:43 UhrDGAP-News: ACCENTRO Increases Sales Proceeds by 155 Percent
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:43 UhrDGAP-News: ACCENTRO steigert Verkaufserlöse um 155 Prozent
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Accentro Real Estate: Zurück zur Dividende - Video
4investors | Kommentare
14.09.21Accentro Real Estate: Zwei Schmankerl für Investoren
4investors | Kommentare