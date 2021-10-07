checkAd

ADTRAN Joins AWS IoT Core

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, today announced the ADTRAN 7310-08 LoRaWAN IoT Gateway is now an AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN qualified gateway and is currently listed in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Device Catalog. This certification demonstrates ADTRAN’s commitment to the IoT market and allows this indoor LoRaWAN IoT gateway to connect to the AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, making it part of a larger IoT ecosystem and affording AWS partners improved operational efficiency.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed feature that enables end users to connect wireless devices that use low-power, long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) protocol with AWS. Using AWS IoT Core, end users can now setup a private LoRaWAN network by connecting their own LoRaWAN devices and gateways to AWS without developing or operating a LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS).

The ADTRAN 7310-08 LoRaWAN IoT Gateway is perfect for enterprises, small business and industrial smart building IoT applications. This business-class indoor 8-channel gateway is micro-sized for inconspicuous mounting options and can be powered by PoE, eliminating the need for installing a power outlet. The 7310-08 is configured via an Apple iOS-based Bluetooth app, eliminating the need for a wired connection and perfect for managing when already in a mounted position.

“ADTRAN continues to expand our IoT ecosystem, adding new products, partners and distribution options. Our AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN qualification makes it significantly easier for end users to get their IoT network deployments started and confirms the strength of our IoT portfolio,” said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. “Connecting our LoRaWAN IoT gateway to AWS IoT Core increases operational efficiencies for our partners. This IoT community provides a one-stop shop for value-added resellers, communication service providers, MSOs and IoT network providers.”

For more information about ADTRAN’s LoRaWAN and IoT solutions, please visit adtran.com/IoT-Gateways.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

