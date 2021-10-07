DigitalOcean Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its financial results and financial outlook with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 282-0024 from the United States or (236) 714-3495 internationally with conference ID 1553097. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the DigitalOcean investor relations website at http://investors.digitalocean.com.