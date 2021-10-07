CSI Reports Record Revenues and Net Income for Second Quarter

CSI’s revenues rose 6.3% to a record $77.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $72.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Second quarter net income rose 1.8% to a record $14.5 million compared with $14.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income per share rose 1.9% to $0.53 compared with $0.52 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

“CSI’s second quarter results benefited from robust sales from our Enterprise Banking and Business Solutions Groups,” stated David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “Our revenue growth was driven by increased demand for digital banking services, increased volume from payments processing due to relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, and higher demand for our regulatory compliance and network services.

“New core account sales remain strong and will contribute to our growth over the next year. We expect second half revenue to pick up as transaction volumes continue to rise and new accounts come online in future months. We remain very positive about CSI’s continued growth based on our sales momentum and stronger demand in a post-pandemic economy.

“We also continue to expect CSI’s earnings momentum to pick up in the second half of fiscal 2022. As expected, our earnings growth rate trailed our revenue growth in the second quarter due to higher liquidated damages in the prior year’s quarter and higher travel and healthcare expense in the current quarter, compared with lower-than-normal amounts during last year’s pandemic-related economic lockdown,” continued Culbertson.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues increased 6.3% to $77.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $72.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The growth in revenues benefited from higher sales in both the Enterprise Banking and Business Solutions Groups, including growth in digital banking and regulatory compliance services. Revenue growth also benefited from increased transaction volumes in payments processing in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 from the suppression in transaction volumes attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic economic environment in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 included $788,000 in early contract termination fees compared with $1.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effect of early contract termination fees, net revenues increased 6.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The early contract termination fees are generated when a customer terminates its contract prior to the end of the contracted term, a circumstance that typically arises when an existing CSI customer is acquired by another financial institution that is not a CSI customer. These fees can vary significantly from period to period based on the number and size of customers that are acquired and how early in the contract term a customer is acquired.

Operating expenses were up 8.0% to $58.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $54.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses was related to higher personnel expenses associated with higher staffing to meet growing demand and enable future growth, typical annual salary adjustments, higher employee health insurance expenses, and special COVID-19 pandemic-related employee incentives. Expenses were also up due to higher profit-sharing plan contributions related to anticipated earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2022, higher cost of goods on higher related payments processing and digital banking revenues, higher equipment expense due to new capital investments and higher professional fees related to investments in strategic consulting engagements. Travel expenses also increased to more normal levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the prior year’s second quarter when pandemic-related concerns significantly reduced business travel.

Operating income increased 1.5% to $18.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $18.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating income was due to increased payments processing and digital banking revenues that were partially offset by a decrease in early contract termination fees and higher personnel and travel expenses. Operating margins were 24.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with 25.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effect of early contract termination fees, operating income rose 3.3%, or $0.6 million, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The provision for income tax was $4.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease was due to a lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 rose 1.8% to $14.5 million compared with $14.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income per share increased 1.9% to $0.53 for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 on 27.5 million weighted average shares outstanding compared with $0.52 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on 27.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

“CSI’s financial position remains strong,” Culbertson commented. “Our cash position exceeded $54 million, and we had no long-term debt at the end of the second quarter. We also continue to generate strong operating cash flow to invest in new product development and our infrastructure. We expect to benefit from investments in our strategic initiative program that is focused on developing a future-ready workforce, making every customer interaction exceptional, accelerating transformational opportunities, and raising the visibility of CSI as an innovative fintech organization. We believe we have excellent opportunities to diversify and expand our revenue base through these initiatives to continue building long-term shareholder value.

“During the first half of fiscal 2022, we invested approximately $4.7 million in property and software following significant investments we made over the past year to support our continued growth. In addition, we returned $22.7 million to shareholders in the first half of fiscal 2022, up 42.1% from $16.0 million in the first half of last fiscal year. Cash dividend payments rose 18.4% to $13.8 million compared with the first half of fiscal 2021 and marked our 50th consecutive year of increased dividends paid to CSI shareholders. We also increased our stock repurchases in the first half of fiscal 2022 to $8.9 million, a 106% increase from the prior year’s first half,” concluded Culbertson.

Six Months Results

Consolidated revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2022 rose 7.4% to $153.7 million compared with $143.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. CSI’s increase in revenues benefited from higher sales in both the Enterprise Banking and Business Solutions Groups, including growth in digital banking and regulatory compliance services. Revenue growth also benefited from increased transaction volumes in payments processing due to the recovery in the first six months of fiscal 2022 from lower transaction volumes attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic economic environment in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Fiscal year-to-date revenues also included $1.4 million in early contract termination fees compared with $3.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effect of the early contract termination fees from both periods, fiscal year-to-date revenues increased approximately 9.5% compared with the first half of fiscal year 2021.

Operating expenses increased 9.7% to $116.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 compared with $105.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses was related to higher personnel expenses associated with higher staffing to meet growing demand and enable future growth, typical annual salary adjustments, higher employee health insurance expenses and special COVID-19 pandemic-related employee incentives. Expenses were also up due to higher profit-sharing plan contributions related to anticipated earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2022, higher cost of goods on higher related payments processing and digital banking revenues, higher equipment expense due to new capital investments and higher professional fees related to investments in strategic consulting engagements.

Operating income increased 1.0% to $37.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022 compared with $37.2 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating income was primarily due to increased payments processing and digital banking revenues that were partially offset by a decrease in early contract termination fees and higher personnel expenses. Operating margin decreased to 24.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2022 compared with 26.0% in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effect of early contract termination fees, operating income rose 8.8%, or $2.9 million, in the first half of fiscal 2022 compared with the first half of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased by 1.8% to $28.9 million compared with $28.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021. Net income per share rose 1.9% to $1.05 per share for the first six months of fiscal 2022 compared with $1.03 for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its 2019 AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI's record of increasing its dividend each year for 50 years has earned it a designation as one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements except historical statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are based only on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to future developments that may cause results to differ materially.

Readers should carefully consider: (i) economic, competitive, technological and governmental factors affecting CSI’s operations, customers, markets, services, products and prices; (ii) risk factors affecting the financial services information technology industry generally including, but not limited to, cybersecurity risks that may result in increased costs for us to protect against the risks, as well as liability or reputational damage to CSI in the event of a breach of our security; (iii) risk factors affecting the United States economy generally including without limitation acts of terrorism, military actions including war, and viral epidemics and pandemics that alter human behaviors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations and financial results; (iv) increasing domestic and international regulation imposing burdensome requirements regarding the privacy of consumer data especially consumer financial transaction data of which CSI possesses substantial quantities; and (v) other factors discussed in CSI's Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, news releases and other documents posted from time to time on the OTCQX website (www.otcmarkets.com), including without limitation, the description of the nature of CSI's business and its management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for reported periods. Except as required by law or OTC Markets Group, Inc., CSI undertakes no obligation to update, and is not responsible for updating, the information contained or incorporated by reference in this report beyond the publication date, whether as a result of new information or future events, or to conform this document to actual results or changes in CSI's expectations, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services or otherwise.

COMPUTER SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended August 31, Six Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 77,051 $ 72,462 $ 153,707 $ 143,100 Operating expenses 58,312 54,000 116,167 105,923 Operating income 18,739 18,462 37,540 37,178 Non-operating income 84 37 84 37 Interest income, net 38 202 78 332 Income before income taxes 18,861 18,702 37,702 37,547 Provision for income taxes 4,345 4,442 8,772 9,134 Net income $ 14,516 $ 14,260 $ 28,930 $ 28,413 Earnings per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 1.05 $ 1.03 Shares used in computing earnings per common share 27,483,076 27,654,660 27,497,566 27,654,450

COMPUTER SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) 8/31/2021 2/28/2021 8/31/2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 54,274 $ 45,398 $ 77,178 Funds held on behalf of clients 9,485 8,566 8,969 Accounts receivable, net 37,462 42,223 35,077 Income tax receivable - 932 - Deferred contract costs 20,691 18,718 17,154 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,278 10,917 10,868 Total current assets 134,190 126,754 149,247 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 42,973 43,755 45,132 Software and software licenses, net of accumulated amortization 20,858 22,728 24,543 Deferred contract costs 118,514 106,936 96,518 Internally developed software, net 6,922 6,855 5,601 Goodwill 60,115 60,115 60,115 Intangible assets, net 3,100 3,396 3,725 Right of use assets 5,417 6,734 7,699 Other assets 7,123 7,076 5,432 Total assets $ 399,212 $ 384,349 $ 398,010 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,724 $ 11,494 $ 11,286 Accrued expenses 18,526 8,602 17,196 Deferred contract liabilities 55,826 48,763 44,602 Deferred revenue 11,153 12,830 10,564 Client funding obligation - settlement liabilities 9,485 8,566 8,969 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,370 2,563 2,514 Income tax payable 657 - 3,213 Total current liabilities 107,741 92,818 98,344 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 29,313 29,314 24,394 Deferred contract liabilities 12,029 11,448 10,951 Other liabilities 1,752 1,721 1,817 Postretirement benefits - - 60 Operating lease liabilities 3,226 4,357 5,506 Total long-term liabilities 46,320 46,839 42,728 Total liabilities 154,061 139,658 141,073 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock; shares authorized, 5,000,000; none issued Common stock, no par; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,467,482 shares issued at August 31, 2021; 27,565,001 shares issued at February 28, 2021; 27,631,286 shares issued at August 31, 2020; 34,789 32,546 32,285 Retained earnings 210,899 211,852 223,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (538 ) 293 1,124 Total shareholders' equity 245,151 244,691 256,938 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 399,212 $ 384,349 $ 398,010

