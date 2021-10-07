checkAd

OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 2, 2021

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in digital banking security and e-signatures, today announced it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

On November 2, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

Use this link: OneSpan third quarter 2021 earning call webcast

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

  • US/Canada: 844-200-6205
  • International: +1-929-526-1599

The access code for participants is 939308

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use and the transactions they execute. We make digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan’s Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Copyright 2021 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

