Liberty Global Selects CommScope HD Shelf for Next-Generation Network

CommScope announced today that Liberty Global has selected its High-Density R-PHY Shelf as a key component of its next-generation global gigabit broadband network. The HD Shelf will enable Liberty Global to push fiber deeper into its HFC network and realize the efficiencies associated with Distributed Access Architectures (DAA).

The HD Shelf will enable Liberty Global to add more capacity in the network and transport digital Video, Data and Voice services over fiber to remote locations.

“Liberty Global is a worldwide leader in next-generation gigabit broadband, and this deployment of CommScope’s HD Shelf cements our position at the forefront of HFC network transformation,” said Colin Buechner, managing director and chief network officer, Liberty Global. “We’re working closely with CommScope to efficiently and reliably evolve our network so that we can continue to deliver the cutting-edge speeds and experiences that our subscribers demand.”

“Our planned deployment represents a new milestone in our long-standing partnership with Liberty Global,” said Ric Johnsen, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “We’re showcasing our leadership in DAA and our global scale, as we work side by side with Liberty Global, a world leader in converged broadband services, to transform its broadband network in service of millions of subscribers all around the world.”

The HD R-PHY Shelf hosts eight E6000n HD Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) in a single rack unit (RU), and works in conjunction with the CCAP Core to extend the PHY layer further into the network. The platform provides full-spectrum support for digital broadcast TV, VoD, and DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1, as well as strategic alignment with future NFV/SDN/FTTx systems.

About Liberty Global:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks that connect 85 million subscribers across Europe and the United Kingdom. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Virgin Media-O2 in the UK, VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise UPC in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Eastern Europe. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Our consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while our joint-ventures in the U.K. and the Netherlands generate combined annual revenue of more than $17 billion.

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 50 companies across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in companies like Plume, ITV, Lions Gate, Univision and the Formula E racing series.

Revenue figures above are provided based upon 2020 results and on a combined Virgin Media and O2 UK basis. For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

