Carlisle Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 21, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 21, 2021, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 844-200-6205
International: 929-526-1599
Conference ID: 918495

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.

