Terminix Reveals Most Rodent-Infested Cities in America

As autumn has officially begun and the weather begins to cool, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest, termite and rodent control services for residential and commercial customers, today released a list of the top 50 most rodent-infested cities in America.

Terminix reveals the most rodent-infested cities in America. Did your city make the list? (Photo: Business Wire)

Terminix released the list in advance of Rodent Awareness Week, as designated by the National Pest Management Association, which runs from October 17–23, 2021. The week aims to raise awareness about rodents by promoting public knowledge of the pests and the dangers they present to home and health.

The City of Angels came in at number one, followed by New York City at number two, Philadelphia at number three, San Francisco at number four and Dallas-Ft. Worth at number five. The state of Florida had the most cities on the list with six cities, followed by California with five cities.

"As the seasons change and lower temperatures are just around the corner, rats and mice will be looking for warm, safe places to live, including our homes," says Dan Baldwin, director of technical and regulatory services at Terminix. "As pest control experts and industry leaders, Terminix knows how to handle rodent infestations. Our teams understand the biology and behavior of these pests, which can damage homes and potentially spread germs that cause diseases."

Terminix based the rankings on the number of requests received for help with rats and/or mice from each city over the past year.* The top 50 cities for rodent infestations in the United States are:

1. Los Angeles, Calif.

2. New York, N.Y.

3. Philadelphia, Pa.

4. San Francisco, Calif.

5. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

6. Chicago, Ill.

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Houston, Texas

9. Atlanta, Ga.

10. Boston, Mass.

11. Detroit, Mich.

12. Baltimore, Md.

13. Cleveland, Ohio

14. Tampa, Fla.

15. Orlando, Fla.

16. Memphis, Tenn.

17. Seattle, Wash.

18. Sacramento, Calif.

19. Cincinnati, Ohio

20. Denver, Colo.

21. Hartford, Conn.

22. Columbus, Ohio

23. Miami, Fla.

24. Pittsburgh, Pa.

25. Indianapolis, Ind.

26. San Diego, Calif.

27. Minneapolis, Minn.

28. Little Rock, Ark.

