AeroFarms Expands Distribution of its Award-Winning Greens with Stop & Shop to Meet Customer Demand

AeroFarms, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, today announced that it is expanding this Fall its distribution of leafy greens to more than 350 Stop & Shop Stores across the Northeast and New England regions including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Customers have fallen in love with our award-winning greens,” said David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AeroFarms. “We are excited to be able to expand our distribution with a great partner like Stop & Shop to offer our high-quality produce all year round at consistent pricing and availability, and we can help grow the entire category of leafy greens and drive consumption with our sustainably grown produce that is ultimately winning on taste.”

AeroFarms starts by selecting the most flavorful varietals of leafy greens, then perfects them in its proprietary indoor vertical farms for optimal quality, yield, color, nutrition, texture, and taste. AeroFarms has trademarked Vertical Farming, Elevated Flavor to highlight to consumers not only where and how its food is grown, but also more importantly, the key growing benefits that AeroFarms uniquely brings to the market, setting a new culinary standard with millions of data points to prove it.

AeroFarms grows its kale to be sweeter and its arugula to be perfectly peppery, and the Company has developed its signature FlavorSpectrum to represent the breadth of flavors and hundreds of varieties of leafy greens that it is able to grow. AeroFarms’ team of experts from horticulturists to engineers to data scientists to nutritionists pair each specific tasting note with a representative color to bring the FlavorSpectrum philosophy to life. Across its leafy greens packaging line, the cool blue tones represent sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors.

Besides its line of baby leafy greens, AeroFarms has been expanding the category of microgreens that were recognized by The Today Show as one of the top health trends for 2021. Responding to increased consumer demand, AeroFarms has successfully added Micro Arugula, Micro Broccoli, Micro Kale, and Micro Rainbow Mix to its core line of Micro Spicy Mix and Micro Super Mix. Produced year-round at the highest quality, AeroFarms microgreens offer great visual and flavor excitement, elevating the home cook into a chef. In addition, AeroFarms microgreens provide higher nutrient density than their mature green counterparts, offering a powerful way to provide a potent boost of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.