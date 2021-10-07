Safeguard Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced the final results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $35 million in value of shares of its common stock at a price within (and including) the range of $7.90 to $9.00 per share. As described in the tender offer, the Company reserved the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock without amending or extending the offer (the “Additional Shares”). The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 1, 2021.



Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the “Depository”), the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 5,014,874 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $9.00 per share. Because the number of shares tendered exceeds $35 million in value, the tender offer is oversubscribed and the Company exercised its right to purchase the Additional Shares. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer, the Company will purchase shares of its common stock from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis (excluding odd lots and conditional tenders where the condition was not satisfied), disregarding fractions.

In the aggregate, 4,304,826 shares of common stock, including 415,938 Additional Shares, were accepted for payment at the same price of $9.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $38.7 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. Accordingly, on a pro rata basis, including the impact of the Additional Shares purchased, but excluding odd lots and conditional tenders where the condition was not satisfied, and disregarding fractions, approximately 85.9% of the shares for each shareholder who properly tendered shares have been accepted for payment.

The shares accepted for purchase represent approximately 20.7% of the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2021. Based on these numbers as of October 1, 2021, and following settlement of the tender offer, the Company will have 16,491,595 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company will pay for the share repurchases with available cash on hand. The Depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer and will return all other shares tendered and not purchased in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer. Any questions about the tender offer should be directed to the information agent, Georgeson LLC at (800) 676-0098.