checkAd

Safeguard Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced the final results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $35 million in value of shares of its common stock at a price within (and including) the range of $7.90 to $9.00 per share. As described in the tender offer, the Company reserved the right to purchase up to an additional 2% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock without amending or extending the offer (the “Additional Shares”). The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the “Depository”), the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 5,014,874 shares of common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $9.00 per share. Because the number of shares tendered exceeds $35 million in value, the tender offer is oversubscribed and the Company exercised its right to purchase the Additional Shares. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer, the Company will purchase shares of its common stock from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis (excluding odd lots and conditional tenders where the condition was not satisfied), disregarding fractions.

In the aggregate, 4,304,826 shares of common stock, including 415,938 Additional Shares, were accepted for payment at the same price of $9.00 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $38.7 million, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. Accordingly, on a pro rata basis, including the impact of the Additional Shares purchased, but excluding odd lots and conditional tenders where the condition was not satisfied, and disregarding fractions, approximately 85.9% of the shares for each shareholder who properly tendered shares have been accepted for payment.

The shares accepted for purchase represent approximately 20.7% of the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2021. Based on these numbers as of October 1, 2021, and following settlement of the tender offer, the Company will have 16,491,595 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The Company will pay for the share repurchases with available cash on hand. The Depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer and will return all other shares tendered and not purchased in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the tender offer. Any questions about the tender offer should be directed to the information agent, Georgeson LLC at (800) 676-0098.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safeguard Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced the final results of its previously announced modified “Dutch auction” self-tender offer to purchase for cash up …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...