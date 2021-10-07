checkAd

Retrospective Analysis of Pooled Results from Three Studies Shows COSELA (Trilaciclib) Reduced Use of Supportive Care Interventions in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Who Receive the Drug Prior to Chemotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Proactive use of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy in certain patients significantly reduced the use of G-CSFs, ESAs, and RBC transfusions on or after week five of chemotherapy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced results from a retrospective analysis of the pooled results of three randomized trilaciclib studies showing that patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who received the drug prior to each chemotherapy treatment had significantly lower use of supportive care therapies for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression than patients who received placebo. Results of the retrospective analysis are published in the online edition of the journal Cancer Medicine.

COSELA (trilaciclib) is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

In the study, the researchers assessed the impact of trilaciclib versus placebo on subsequent use of supportive therapies—including granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), and red blood cell transfusions—following chemotherapy treatments for ES-SCLC. The results showed that trilaciclib significantly reduced the duration and occurrence of chemotherapy-induced severe neutropenia and the occurrence of grade 3 or greater chemotherapy-induced anemia, with a corresponding reduction in the use of supportive care therapies to manage these adverse events.

The publication titled, “Trilaciclib Prior to Chemotherapy Reduces the Usage of Supportive Care Interventions for Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer: Pooled Analysis of Three Randomized Phase 2 Trials,” can be accessed here.

Specifically, the analysis showed that administering trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy:

  • Significantly reduced the occurrence of severe neutropenia—11.4% in the trilaciclib group versus 52.9% in the placebo group (p < 0.0001).
    • with a corresponding reduction in G-CSF use by approximately half in the trilaciclib group compared with placebo
    • Consistency of treatment effects on occurrence of severe neutropenia with or without concomitant G-CSF use was tested and results indicated that the effect of trilaciclib was consistent regardless of whether or not a G-CSF was administered.
  • Significantly reduced the occurrence of grade 3/4 anemia compared with placebo—20.3% in the trilaciclib group versus 31.9% in the placebo group (p = 0.0279)
    • with a corresponding reduction of ESA treatment: 3.3% trilaciclib versus 11.8% placebo (p = 0.0254)
    • and a corresponding reduction of red blood cell transfusions on or after week five: 14.6% trilaciclib versus 26.1% placebo (p = 0.0252)
  • In a separate analysis, the use of trilaciclib significantly reduced patient hospitalizations due to chemotherapy induced myelosuppression (CIM) or sepsis, with 4.1% of patients hospitalized in the trilaciclib arm versus 13.6% of patients hospitalized in the placebo arm
    Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Retrospective Analysis of Pooled Results from Three Studies Shows COSELA (Trilaciclib) Reduced Use of Supportive Care Interventions in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Who Receive the Drug Prior to Chemotherapy Proactive use of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy in certain patients significantly reduced the use of G-CSFs, ESAs, and RBC transfusions on or after week five of chemotherapyRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - G1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...