Retrospective Analysis of Pooled Results from Three Studies Shows COSELA (Trilaciclib) Reduced Use of Supportive Care Interventions in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Who Receive the Drug Prior to Chemotherapy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced results from a retrospective analysis of the pooled results of three randomized trilaciclib studies showing that patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who received the drug prior to each chemotherapy treatment had significantly lower use of supportive care therapies for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression than patients who received placebo. Results of the retrospective analysis are published in the online edition of the journal Cancer Medicine.

Proactive use of trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy in certain patients significantly reduced the use of G-CSFs, ESAs, and RBC transfusions on or after week five of chemotherapy

COSELA (trilaciclib) is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

In the study, the researchers assessed the impact of trilaciclib versus placebo on subsequent use of supportive therapies—including granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), and red blood cell transfusions—following chemotherapy treatments for ES-SCLC. The results showed that trilaciclib significantly reduced the duration and occurrence of chemotherapy-induced severe neutropenia and the occurrence of grade 3 or greater chemotherapy-induced anemia, with a corresponding reduction in the use of supportive care therapies to manage these adverse events.

The publication titled, “Trilaciclib Prior to Chemotherapy Reduces the Usage of Supportive Care Interventions for Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer: Pooled Analysis of Three Randomized Phase 2 Trials,” can be accessed here.

Specifically, the analysis showed that administering trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy: