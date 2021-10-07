checkAd

DATA443 SECURES THE LARGEST CONTRACT IN ITS HISTORY WITH WORLD’S LEADING MULTINATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION

$1.5M Prepaid by Customer with Additional Spending Commitments

Follows Update on Accepted Application to List on Nasdaq

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, announced in follow-up to its disclosure of the Company’s progress on its recently accepted application for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”), that its leadership in securing data within the fintech space continues to expand with its most significant order to date.

This seminal contract for Data44 (to date) with the world’s largest global financial services corporation is for a minimum of $1.54 million over three and ½ years for the Company’s market-leading Data Placement Manager (formerly marketed as DATAEXPRESS Non-Stop) operating on the HPE Non-Stop platform. This contract was executed in the third quarter of 2021, with the customer prepaying $1.54 million to Data443.

This agreement caps months of partnered negotiations and includes provisions for potential extensions of the deal, as well as additional consumption during the current contract term. There are also provisions for consumption with HPE’s Virtual Non-Stop offering, of which Data443 is fully compatible and for which Data443 continues to add capabilities.

This contract represents a prime example of the growing importance many financial organizations attach to Data443’s data security and privacy framework. This organization, in particular, has experienced a better than six nines (99.9999%) availability with Data Placement Manager. For over six years running, Data Placement Manager has experienced less than 31 seconds of unscheduled unavailability – and, in most years, zero seconds. Unheard of in most industries, this indicates the performance, quality, and importance of many of the service offerings provided by Data443.

Jason Remillard, CEO and founder of Data443, commented, “Today’s announcement reflects an incredible opportunity for Data443, as well as our partner in fintech, along with all of their thousands of downline financial institutional customers – and finally, their over 1 billion indirect clients. The numbers are huge, and the impact is enormous, with the stakes being extremely high. In some of the most treacherous conditions, we continue to deliver reliably, professionally, and with fortitude to our clients. Our continued investments in R&D, support, and our balanced approach to business growth continues to derive benefits for our clients, and we are very thankful for this commitment from our partner.”

