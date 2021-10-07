checkAd

Clearmind Medicine Partners With Clinipace to Commence Processes Towards FDA Approval

The Regulatory affairs and CRO will oversee the Company’s efforts to secure an IND review of MEAI as a potential treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder and binge drinking

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, FSE: CWY0), (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announced that it has engaged Clinipace Incorporated, a full service Contract Research Organization (CRO), to advise the Company in its pursuit of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its therapeutics.

Clinipace’s first project will be coordinating the submission of a request for an Investigational New Drug (IND) review by the FDA of the Company’s proprietary MEAI compound for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) and binge drinking in preparation for Phase I clinical study in humans.

MEAI (5-Methoxy-2-aminoindane) is a novel psychoactive molecule, exerting a euphoric alcohol-like experience and a reduced desire to consume alcoholic beverages. The Company owns six patents covering the use of MEAI for the treatment of AUD and binge behaviors. Pre-clinical study results for MEAI demonstrated a high safety profile and promising efficacy, further supporting the Company’s decision to pursue an IND Review.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD., CEO of Clearmind, commented, “Moving any drug through the FDA approval process requires deep expertise and meticulous attention to detail; this is particularly true for psychedelics. We chose Clinipace as our CRO as they have facilitated dozens of successful regulatory submissions operating at the highest clinical and ethical standards.”

With this partnership, we are well positioned to advance through the review process in a timely and efficient manner, bringing us closer to establishing MEAI as the basis for changing the way we treat alcohol abuse and other addictive behaviors,” Zuloff-Shani concluded.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

