WSP Acquires Englekirk, Strengthening Its Structural Engineering Capabilities in the United States

“Since the beginning of the year, we have added more than 550 people to our U.S. workforce on the West Coast, strengthening our presence in a key market through the addition of tk1sc, EarthCon, Golder and now Englekirk,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By virtue of their expertise and local presence, Englekirk further expands our building sector capabilities and footprint in California, which will allow us to leverage our combined services in the best interest of our clients and communities. We look forward to welcoming Englekirk colleagues to our growing team of talented professionals.”

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Englekirk Structural Engineers , a 90-employee consulting firm based in California serving both the private and public sectors. This transaction adds significant capabilities in structural engineering for the buildings sector, with expertise designing structures in high-seismic regions, while growing WSP’s structural engineering practice on the West Coast.

“This transaction helps WSP deliver on its strategic ambitions and growth strategies in the U.S.,” added Lou Cornell, President and CEO of WSP USA. “Combined with our recent acquisition of tk1sc, Englekirk offers our Property & Buildings team on the West Coast of the U.S greater resources, expertise and opportunities to deliver our clients’ projects.”

Commenting on the transaction, Englekirk Principal Tony Ghodsi said: “Becoming a member of WSP is great news for our company and employees. As part of WSP – a leading engineering firm – we will be able to quickly leverage a vast national and international network of experts and resources for the benefit of our clients. We are proud to join a team that shares our commitment to focusing on client needs and driving innovation.”

ABOUT ENGLEKIRK

Englekirk provides consulting structural engineering design services for projects in the Private Sector which include Hospitality, Residential, Mixed Use, Retail, and Office Buildings and the Public Sector which include K-12 and Higher Education, Historic Preservation, Healthcare, Essential Services, Libraries, Museums and Wind Engineering. Englekirk is proficient in new construction and seismic rehabilitation utilizing innovative design in all types of structures. Through this experience, Englekirk has made numerous contributions to the innovative use of concrete, masonry, steel, and wood.