Jourdan Registers Mining Claims

Land Package Exceeds 10 Hectares

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has successfully registered 30 of its previously acquired mining claims (representing 1,178.83 hectares) under its name with the Québec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. Prior to the new registrations, the Company was the registered owner of 212 mining claims, covering 9,152.02 hectares of prospective land for lithium, base metals and Abitibi-style gold mineralisation, located north of Val d’Or in Quebec, Canada. The Company is now the registered owner of 242 mining claims, covering 10,330.85 hectares.

The Company anticipates registering its additional eight claims (representing a further 350.95 hectares for a total of 10,681.80 hectares) comprising the La Corne lithium property (the “La Corne Claims”) promptly following the date on which it completes the final payment required under the option agreement made effective March 1, 2021. Please see Jourdan’s press release dated March 25, 2021 for more information about the La Corne Claims and option agreement, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Please see Figure 1 below for a map depicting the Company’s Quebec properties, which includes the La Corne Claims.

Figure 1: Map of Jourdan’s claims in Quebec. Arrows indicate the La Corne Claims and the newly registered claims.

“We are very pleased to have successfully registered almost all of our claims in our name,” said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan. “We are looking forward to registering the La Corne Claims in the new year which has added more lithium-bearing prospects to our already substantial portfolio of spodumene-enriched pegmatites.”

Rene Bharti, Jourdan’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Jourdan is one of the larger lithium players in Quebec by claim area. Based on the success of our current drill program, we are anxious to further explore our properties and to establish a resource. With so much activity in the area, particularly as a result of the recent purchase by Sayona Québec of the North American Lithium mine adjacent to one of our properties, I am confident that Jourdan will realise its goal of becoming Quebec’s next lithium producer.”

