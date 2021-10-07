Science 37, the Operating System for Agile Clinical Trials, Closes Business Combination with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. and Will Begin Trading on Nasdaq as SNCE

Science 37 to debut on Nasdaq as a publicly traded company under ticker symbol “SNCE”



Business combination will provide Science 37 with approximately $235 million in cash proceeds to support continued growth

Science 37 to fuel its mission to enable universal access to clinical research which has proven to accelerate patient enrollment, minimize patient burden, and include underserved patient populations

Investments targeted to enhance the Science 37 Operating System to decentralize clinical trial execution and enable more agile clinical trials



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, Inc., the Operating System for today’s agile clinical trials, announced today that it has completed its previously announced business combination with LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: LSAQ) (“LifeSci”), a blank check company targeting the biopharma, medical technology, digital health and healthcare services sectors. Shares of common stock of the combined company, named Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (“Science 37” or the "Company") will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol "SNCE” today, October 7, 2021.

LifeSci shareholders approved the transaction at a special meeting on October 4, 2021. As a result of the transaction, Science 37 has received approximately $235 million total cash, net of fees and expenses paid in connection with the closing of the business combination, including the proceeds from the private placement completed in connection with the transaction. Science 37 intends to use the transaction proceeds to fund its decentralized trial technology platform, extend into new adjacencies, and power the next generation in clinical research. David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37, Inc., and Science 37 Inc.’s current executive team will continue to lead the combined company.

“The Science 37 Operating System has been proven to materially accelerate patient enrollment, provide meaningfully higher patient retention, significantly reduce patient burden and enable participation from underserved patient populations. This is all made possible through our full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and supported by specialized patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators,” said Mr. Coman. “The additional capital from this transaction will help us deliver on our vision to be the category-defining operating system that powers every clinical trial as the industry shifts to more agile trial designs.”