FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE  Rail and port concept plan of operations advances

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. An extensive body of work has been undertaken on rail and port logistics which will result in the completion of a concept plan of operations that can ensure that Macarthur achieves the most efficient and lowest cost product transport solution possible.

Following on from the announcement on 1 October 2021 detailing the progress of the metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design (see announcement here), the summary below sets out details of current progress of both rail and port logistics and the evolving concept plan of operations for the Lake Giles Iron Project as the Feasibility Study moves closer to completion.

Rail and Port Logistics - Progress Highlights 

  • Rail logistics: Preparation of a concept plan of operations for rail and port transport logistics is advancing to ensure that Macarthur can achieve the most efficient and lowest cost transport solution possible. The necessary work to underpin this is being undertaken by Projectus and includes the following:

    • Below rail pricing: An updated Indicative Track Access Pricing (ITAP) proposal has been requested from Arc Infrastructure to adjust operational assumptions under the original ITAP issued in July 2020.  The updated ITAP will enable Projectus to reconfirm below rail network capacity and access pricing for the Lake Giles Iron Project based upon the most up-to-date details of the required weekly train paths and the number of train consists necessary to support Macarthur’s operations.

    • Rail loop design: The layout and design configuration of the Company’s proposed rail loop near Jaurdi in Western Australia is being advanced based upon the preferred train consist configuration and length (See Figure 1 below).

    • Rail wagon pricing:  Rail wagon pricing is being consolidated based on updated quotes received and additional costs when in Australia, including offloading and handling and wagon certification.

    • Rail haulage services: RFP’s have been issued to above rail providers for pricing of rail haulage services from the rail loop to Esperance Port, and pricing is anticipated to be received in early to mid-October.
