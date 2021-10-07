VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to provide an update on the solid progress being made on the Feasibility Study for its high-grade magnetite Lake Giles Iron Project. An extensive body of work has been undertaken on rail and port logistics which will result in the completion of a concept plan of operations that can ensure that Macarthur achieves the most efficient and lowest cost product transport solution possible.



Following on from the announcement on 1 October 2021 detailing the progress of the metallurgical and non-process infrastructure design (see announcement here), the summary below sets out details of current progress of both rail and port logistics and the evolving concept plan of operations for the Lake Giles Iron Project as the Feasibility Study moves closer to completion.