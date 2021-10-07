checkAd

OverActive Media to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Presentation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (Company or OverActive) (TSXV:OAM), a leading global esports and entertainment organization, announced today that the Company’s President & CEO, Chris Overholt will be presenting virtually at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

“We are at very early stages of educating the market on the unique value we bring to the capital markets,” said Chris Overholt, President & CEO of OverActive Media. “We have constructed the most predictable and sustainable revenue model in esports today, and this differentiating value proposition will be highly apparent during our presentation. We are excited to present at the LD Micro Conference, as we believe it provides a solid platform for US and Canadian investors to learn about compelling investment opportunities.”

Event: OverActive Media Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12 to Thursday, October 14.

The festivities run from 6:00 a.m. PT - 5:30 p.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET - 8:30 p.m. ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

For more information, please contact:

Babak Pedram, Virtus Advisory Group Inc. (Investor Relations)
(416) 995-8651
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro (NASDAQ:SRAX) aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

www.ldmicro.com/

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 





