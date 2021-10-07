Sodexo Recognized for Excellence in Hispanic Inclusion by Two Latinx Organizations

“As a DE&I leader of Peruvian heritage, I am very pleased that our efforts toward Hispanic and Latinx inclusion have been recognized by HACR and LATINA Style. These awards demonstrate that our actionable commitments to creating an inclusive environment are making a difference,” said Tony Tenicela, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Sodexo.



This is the seventh time Sodexo has been recognized by HACR and by participating in the survey, Sodexo affirms its commitment to inclusion for the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community. Additionally, this is the 13th consecutive year Sodexo has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to work for by LATINA Style Inc; this ranking recognizes companies that encourage training, mentorship, retention, and promote Latinas within the company.



“As a leader of our Hispanic/Latino employee business resource group, as well as an Argentinian woman, it is important to me that Latinas from the frontline to the C-suite feel their contributions are valued, recognized, and provide opportunities for growth within our organization,” said Valeria Mosconi, Vice President Group Internal Audit and Chair of Sodexo Organization for Latinos (SOL).



Sodexo is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. In support of this, the Sodexo Organization for Latinos (SOL) is one of nine Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) and is dedicated to the development of Latinos through networking, education, and mentoring. The company’s work, amplified through programs including SOL, to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. In 2020, Sodexo was named to NAFE’s Top Companies for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and FORTUNE’s list of the World’s most Admired Companies.

