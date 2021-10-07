Oncocyte Appoints Gisela A. Paulsen as Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced the appointment of Gisela A. Paulsen, MPharm, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paulsen brings with her over two decades of experience as a cross-functional leader, with an extensive scientific and operational background leading large-scale global change management and driving commercial and drug development innovation at global pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.



“We believe that Gisela’s years of driving focused, strategic growth will be instrumental in strengthening and expanding our existing capabilities and maximizing new opportunities as a leader in precision oncology diagnostics and monitoring,” said Ron Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “I trust that her diverse experience will have an immediate impact, and that she will bring a solid operational skill set to the company at a time when we are preparing for significant growth. Gisela has an incredible track record of servant leadership, and I am confident that her alignment with our Company vision and culture will create sustainable, long-term success for the entire Oncocyte portfolio.”

Prior to joining Oncocyte, Paulsen was most recently General Manager of Exact Science’s newly acquired Genomic Health, renamed Precision Oncology. In this position, she drove growth through business development and pipeline strategy for tests and technologies in liquid, pan-cancer, and Minimal Residual Disease. She has also held senior roles at Roche/Genentech, where she was ultimately responsible for oversight of Global Clinical Operations for Roche Product Development and led a 3,000-member global workforce after spending over 15 years at the company in various divisions spanning oncology marketing, commercial compliance, patient access, product development and clinical operations. Before her time at Roche/Genentech, Paulsen was a General Manager at Health Learning Systems, the founding medical education unit of Ogilvy. Paulsen is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at DigitalDX Ventures and has served on the Board Directors of the Healthcare Businesswomen Association, CuriOdyssey, and the Genentech Foundation.