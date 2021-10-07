checkAd

Oncocyte Appoints Gisela A. Paulsen as Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced the appointment of Gisela A. Paulsen, MPharm, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paulsen brings with her over two decades of experience as a cross-functional leader, with an extensive scientific and operational background leading large-scale global change management and driving commercial and drug development innovation at global pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies.

“We believe that Gisela’s years of driving focused, strategic growth will be instrumental in strengthening and expanding our existing capabilities and maximizing new opportunities as a leader in precision oncology diagnostics and monitoring,” said Ron Andrews, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “I trust that her diverse experience will have an immediate impact, and that she will bring a solid operational skill set to the company at a time when we are preparing for significant growth. Gisela has an incredible track record of servant leadership, and I am confident that her alignment with our Company vision and culture will create sustainable, long-term success for the entire Oncocyte portfolio.”

Prior to joining Oncocyte, Paulsen was most recently General Manager of Exact Science’s newly acquired Genomic Health, renamed Precision Oncology. In this position, she drove growth through business development and pipeline strategy for tests and technologies in liquid, pan-cancer, and Minimal Residual Disease. She has also held senior roles at Roche/Genentech, where she was ultimately responsible for oversight of Global Clinical Operations for Roche Product Development and led a 3,000-member global workforce after spending over 15 years at the company in various divisions spanning oncology marketing, commercial compliance, patient access, product development and clinical operations. Before her time at Roche/Genentech, Paulsen was a General Manager at Health Learning Systems, the founding medical education unit of Ogilvy. Paulsen is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at DigitalDX Ventures and has served on the Board Directors of the Healthcare Businesswomen Association, CuriOdyssey, and the Genentech Foundation.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncocyte Appoints Gisela A. Paulsen as Chief Operating Officer IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...