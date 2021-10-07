Mason Graphite Announces Patent Grants in USA and Canada of Graphene / 2D Material

The graphene produced from the patented manufacturing process owned by Black Swan Graphene and produced by Black Swan’s strategic shareholder Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., can be used as additive in multiple applications, such as concrete, polymers, inks, coatings, and batteries delivering features such as enhanced abrasion resistance, reduced weight, and enhanced thermal and electrical conductivity. The process patents offer a modular, scalable production capability which Black Swan Graphene intends to exploit as market demand expands.

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce having been granted, through Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”), United States patent US10994280 and Canadian patents CA3040228 and CA3040229 for the apparatus and method for bulk production of atomically thin 2-dimensional materials, including graphene. These grants take the total of granted patents in the Black Swan Graphene portfolio to sixteen (16), covering regions of Europe, Canada and the United States, and consolidate the Company’s leading position in the high-shear liquid phase exfoliation process for graphene and other two-dimensional materials.

Harry Swan, Chairman of Black Swan Graphene, stated: “The grant of the American and Canadian patents to Black Swan Graphene’s extensive portfolio of graphene and other 2D materials processes, enhances the Company’s leadership position and supports the expansion of its products and production.“

About Thomas Swan & Co. Limited

Founded in England in 1926, Thomas Swan & Co. Limited is a leading independent manufacturer of performance and fine chemicals. The company manufactures over 100 products, from kilogram to multi-tonne quantities, and offers an experienced and flexible custom manufacturing service. With offices and warehousing in the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and a global network of distributors, Thomas Swan exports to over 80 countries worldwide and is well placed to service British and international markets.

For more information: www.thomas-swan.co.uk

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.