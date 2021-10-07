checkAd

GBT is Enhancing its Avant! AI Technology to Support Healthcare Advisory System

Improving overall Avant! mobile and web user’s experience, and connecting it with health-related data resources!

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), is enhancing its Avant! AI technology, while enabling a healthcare advisory system. The company is in the process of an enhancement phase to improve Avant! back-end architecture, supporting better imaging and user interface. Advanced image recognition techniques are planned for implementation combined with efficient memory handling to enable faster performance.

Avant! dialog interface is being enhanced, enabling robust Q/A possibilities combined with easier user interactions. Avant! will be trained with health-related information and connected with accredited data resources, enabling a generalized health advisory system; and will consider a domain-specific later. Avant! AI belongs to an emerging generation of chat-based artificial intelligence applications that enable a user’s conversation through a chat dialog interface, allowing it to understand and respond to questions and natural language inputs.

GBT is developing the system to address the needs of a new era of intelligent telemedicine, one that will assist patients and healthcare specialists through connected devices. Its AI-driven solutions aim to benefit users, while addressing the unique challenges of the fastest growing healthcare segment. These intelligent advisory capabilities target to effectively provide reliable, first line, real-time, health related advice worldwide. Avant! enhancement phase targets completion during the next few months, after which we will release a new version of both mobile and web applications.

“Avant! AI is capable of being an efficient data-driven information agent; currently, it’s released as an AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) agent and we have decided to focus on a more specific field. Naturally, due to the world’s health crisis special attention will be given to the health domain, and we are going to enable Avant! to become a knowledge-based health advisory system. It will be connected to credible health-related resources set to respond to general health related questions. We are implementing a series of enhancements to handle big-data with better understanding of the user’s question capabilities, users will be able to get first-line, relevant advice; 24/7. Avant! health agent will also be aimed as an assisting tool for healthcare professionals; especially, assisting remote locations. Additionally, we are enhancing the user interface to improve the human-to-computer experience, making it more user friendly; mainly intuitive. GBT uses artificial intelligence solutions to create health assistance and monitoring value; particularly, in this new era of telemedicine. Our AI technology can also become an innovative foundation of the future patient-clinic experience, changing the way our world practices medicine,” said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

