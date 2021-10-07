Jounce Therapeutics Progresses INNATE Study of JTX-8064 (LILRB2/ILT4 Inhibitor) Monotherapy and Pimivalimab (PD-1 Inhibitor) Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the initiation of patient enrollment in INNATE tumor-specific expansion cohorts for both JTX-8064 monotherapy and combination therapy of JTX-8064 with its internal PD-1 inhibitor, pimivalimab. JTX-8064, the first tumor-associated macrophage candidate developed from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform, is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to specifically bind to the macrophage receptor Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2/ILT4). By inhibiting LILRB2 binding with its ligands, JTX-8064 reprograms immune-suppressive macrophages to an immune-active state in preclinical studies, potentially enhancing the T cell response and anti-tumor immunity.

“We are very pleased to announce that we have started dosing patients in the tumor-specific JTX-8064 monotherapy and pimivalimab combination expansion cohorts of our INNATE study,” said Beth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer at Jounce Therapeutics. “We have made enormous progress in INNATE, having advanced the study from initiation of monotherapy dose escalation to the opening of tumor-specific, proof-of-concept, combination expansion cohorts in just nine months. This progress has been driven by the continued dedication of our employees, enthusiasm from investigators and, based on the science, our belief that the mechanism of action of JTX-8064 has the potential to address the major emerging unmet need in immuno-oncology, overcoming PD-(L)1 inhibitor resistance. We look forward to sharing updates on our continued execution of the INNATE study.”

Proof-of-concept (POC) expansion cohorts in INNATE will address three different segments of IO patient populations; first, patients whose tumors progressed on or after a prior PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor (PD-(L)1i) and whose tumors exhibited primary or acquired resistance; second, IO naïve patients with tumors where no PD-(L)1i treatment is approved; and third, IO naïve patients with tumors that have a PD-(L)1i approval. POC expansion cohorts in INNATE follow a Simon’s two-stage design with the potential to enroll up to 29 patients per combination cohort and 47 patients in the monotherapy cohort if pre-specified criteria are met. If POC is established after evaluation of 29 or 47 patients, respectively, Jounce intends to move JTX-8064 rapidly into registrational trials on a cohort by cohort basis. INNATE will also assess pharmacodynamic and potential predictive biomarkers to guide future development, aligning with Jounce’s philosophy of developing the right immunotherapies for the right patients.