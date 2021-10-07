checkAd

Media Advisory Nikola and TC Energy Sign Joint Development Agreement for Co-Development of Large-Scale Clean Hydrogen Hubs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021   

  • Nikola and TC Energy announce a strategic collaboration aimed at the development, construction, ownership and/or operation of critical hydrogen infrastructure for hydrogen fueled zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.
  • Joint development of hydrogen production hubs is intended to support Nikola’s projected hydrogen fuel supply needs to serve heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and TC Energy customers’ clean energy needs in North America.
  • This collaboration is positioned to leverage and optimize TC Energy’s existing asset footprint with access to advantaged renewable energy, biomass and natural gas feedstocks.

PHOENIX and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), (Nikola), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP), (TC Energy), a leading North American energy infrastructure company, have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities (hubs) in the United States and Canada. Nikola’s Energy business unit and TC Energy are actively collaborating to identify and develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale in line with each company’s core objectives. Furthermore, Nikola and TC Energy desire to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen across industrial sectors by establishing hubs in key geographic locations.

A key objective of the collaboration is to establish hubs producing 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola’s planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years. TC Energy has significant pipeline, storage and power assets that potentially can be leveraged to lower the cost and increase the speed of delivery of these hydrogen production hubs. This may include exploring the integration of midstream assets to enable hydrogen distribution and storage via pipeline and/or to deliver CO2 to permanent sequestration sites to decarbonize the hydrogen production process.

