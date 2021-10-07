checkAd

Editas Medicine to Present Preclinical Data on Novel Engineered iPSC Derived NK Cells for the Treatment of Cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on its progress in the development of cell therapy medicines for the treatment of cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held in Washington, D.C., and virtually, November 10-14, 2021.

The Company will present a poster on its new method to drive high-level constitutive CD16 expression on the surface of iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cells through transgene knock-in (KI) at the GAPDH locus using an Editas-engineered AsCas12a. New preclinical data demonstrated that CD16 KI confers significantly increased cytotoxic activity in iNK cells against tumor cells compared with wild type iNK cells.

Full details of the Editas Medicine presentation can be accessed on the SITC website at https://sitc.sitcancer.org/2021/abstracts/titles/.

Poster Presentation:
Title: GAPDH Knock-in of High Affinity CD16 in iPSC Derived NK Cells Drives High-level Expression and Increased Anti-tumor Function
Date and Time: Friday, November 12, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET
Abstract #: 191
Session Title: Cellular Therapies

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com




