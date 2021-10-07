Enphase Energy IQ 7+ Microinverters Underpin 1.2 MW Private Grid Network in Australia

The village operator, Sea Spirit Lifestyle Communities, chose Enphase microinverter-based systems for the project because of their ease of installation, design flexibility, smart network connectivity, fire safety, and proven reliability. The initiative by Sea Spirit means it can offer lower energy costs to residents and expect to recover the A$1.3 million cost of deploying the Enphase-based renewable energy microgrid within approximately five years.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that The Links, South West Rocks, a retirement village in New South Wales, Australia, has selected Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters to underpin a 1.2 MW private grid network.

Located on Australia’s New South Wales coast, South West Rocks is a popular gated land lease village for retirees seeking a sustainable and comfortable beachside lifestyle community. A key attraction for this carbon-neutral community, which will eventually feature 199 dwellings, is an embedded electricity network in which most residences are fitted with 16 x 370-watt solar panels.

Each solar panel is equipped with an Enphase IQ 7+ microinverter to harvest and share solar energy throughout the village, including common use facilities such as swimming pools, the bowling club and streetlights. Enphase microinverters also enable standardized solar system installation kits for each home and negate the need to find a location on each building for a large string inverter box.

“In our business case for the developer, we demonstrated that the quality of Enphase microinverters represented better value long-term than string inverters,” said Stuart Watson, a solar consultant working with the system installer Wauchope Solar. “Enphase microinverters also provide greater safety because they convert the solar-generated DC electricity to safer AC power at the panel, signifying there’s no problem with high voltage DC electricity running through the roof, which occurs with string inverter systems.”

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years.