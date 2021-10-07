checkAd

SCYNEXIS to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Showing Oral Ibrexafungerp Provides a Favorable Therapeutic Response in Patients with Severe Fungal Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for mucormycosis also will be shared via an oral presentation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced two poster presentations of interim data from its ongoing FURI and CARES studies, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections will be presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held virtually and in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 8-11, 2021. In addition, pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis will be shared in an oral presentation.

“There are limited oral options effective against multidrug-resistant pathogens in the hospital setting,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS. “We hope to address this unmet need by advancing oral ibrexafungerp through these studies. It is part of our ongoing commitment to patients in the hospital setting, who are battling invasive and sometimes fatal fungal infections.”

Poster presentation details:

  • Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp by Pathogen from Two Open-label Studies of Patients with Serious Fungal Infections (FURI and CARES) – Riina Richardson, D.D.S., Ph.D., FRCPath, The University of Manchester, England
    Poster #337
    Saturday, October 9, 2021
    6 am – 7 am ET
  • Oral Ibrexafungerp for Treatment of Patients with Refractory Mycoses: Interim Analysis of Outcomes from a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Oliver A. Cornely, M.D., FECMM, FIDSA, FAAM, FACP, University of Cologne, Germany
    Poster #336
    Sunday, October 10, 2021
    6 am – 7 am ET

Poster presentations will be accessible to meeting attendees via the TIMM program site. For more information on the Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies, visit ClinicalTrials.gov
FURI (NCT03059992) and CARES (NCT03363841)

Oral presentation details:

  • Ibrexafungerp is effective in treating murine mucormycosis caused by Rhizopus delemar – Ashraf Ibrahim, Ph.D., FAAM, FECMM, an Investigator at The Lundquist Institute and Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
    Session: Symposium 16 Azoles, Echinocandins and Polyenes strengths and weaknesses
    Session #16.5
    Sunday, October 10, 2021
    9:15 am – 10:35 am ET

About Ibrexafungerp

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCYNEXIS to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Showing Oral Ibrexafungerp Provides a Favorable Therapeutic Response in Patients with Severe Fungal Infections Pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for mucormycosis also will be shared via an oral presentationJERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...