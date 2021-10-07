SCYNEXIS to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Showing Oral Ibrexafungerp Provides a Favorable Therapeutic Response in Patients with Severe Fungal Infections

Pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for mucormycosis also will be shared via an oral presentation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced two poster presentations of interim data from its ongoing FURI and CARES studies, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections will be presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held virtually and in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 8-11, 2021. In addition, pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis will be shared in an oral presentation.



“There are limited oral options effective against multidrug-resistant pathogens in the hospital setting,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS. “We hope to address this unmet need by advancing oral ibrexafungerp through these studies. It is part of our ongoing commitment to patients in the hospital setting, who are battling invasive and sometimes fatal fungal infections.”