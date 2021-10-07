SCYNEXIS to Present Clinical Data from Ongoing FURI and CARES Studies at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting Showing Oral Ibrexafungerp Provides a Favorable Therapeutic Response in Patients with Severe Fungal Infections
Pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for mucormycosis also will be shared via an oral presentation
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and
drug-resistant infections, today announced two poster presentations of interim data from its ongoing FURI and CARES studies, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with
refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections will be presented at the 10th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM) meeting being held virtually and in-person in Aberdeen, Scotland, October
8-11, 2021. In addition, pre-clinical data on ibrexafungerp for the treatment of mucormycosis will be shared in an oral presentation.
“There are limited oral options effective against multidrug-resistant pathogens in the hospital setting,” said David Angulo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SCYNEXIS. “We hope to address this unmet need by advancing oral ibrexafungerp through these studies. It is part of our ongoing commitment to patients in the hospital setting, who are battling invasive and sometimes fatal fungal infections.”
Poster presentation details:
Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp by Pathogen from Two Open-label Studies of Patients with Serious Fungal Infections (FURI and CARES) – Riina Richardson, D.D.S., Ph.D., FRCPath, The
University of Manchester, England
Poster #337
Saturday, October 9, 2021
6 am – 7 am ET
Oral Ibrexafungerp for Treatment of Patients with Refractory Mycoses: Interim Analysis of Outcomes from a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Oliver A. Cornely, M.D., FECMM, FIDSA,
FAAM, FACP, University of Cologne, Germany
Poster #336
Sunday, October 10, 2021
6 am – 7 am ET
Poster presentations will be accessible to meeting attendees via the TIMM program site. For more information on the Phase 3 FURI and CARES studies, visit ClinicalTrials.gov
FURI (NCT03059992) and CARES (NCT03363841)
Oral presentation details:
Ibrexafungerp is effective in treating murine mucormycosis caused by Rhizopus delemar – Ashraf Ibrahim, Ph.D., FAAM, FECMM, an Investigator at The
Lundquist Institute and Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA
Session: Symposium 16 Azoles, Echinocandins and Polyenes strengths and weaknesses
Session #16.5
Sunday, October 10, 2021
9:15 am – 10:35 am ET
About Ibrexafungerp
