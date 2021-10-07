checkAd

Global Crossing Airlines Announces Lease of One A321 Freighter Aircraft

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the signing of a definitive agreement with ST Engineering Aerospace Resources (“STE Aerospace Resources”), the aviation leasing arm of ST Engineering to lease one Airbus A321 P2F freighter. This is the first Aircraft of up to five (5) A321 freighters that GlobalX will eventually lease from STE Aerospace Resources (the “Aircraft”). The first Aircraft will be converted at ST Engineering’s facility in San Antonio, Texas starting in February 2022 and is expected to be placed into revenue service by October 2022.

“We are honored to be working with ST Engineering, one of the largest global aircraft maintenance providers and very pleased this Aircraft will be converted in their US facility. The A321 P2F is a game changer in the narrowbody freighter market and we are moving rapidly with outstanding lessors like ST Engineering to build out our A321F fleet,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with offices across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. The Group uses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems and improve lives through its diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Salvador, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: mark.salvador@globalxair.com 
Tel: 786.751.8510

Or

Tracie Gunion, Investor Relations
Email: tracie.gunion@globalxair.com 
Tel: 786.793.5424

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, including the number of aircraft that Global intends to lease from ST, the conversion and entry into service timelines and the destinations that the Company intends to service.

