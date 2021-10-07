Global Crossing Airlines Announces Lease of One A321 Freighter Aircraft

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces the signing of a definitive agreement with ST Engineering Aerospace Resources (“STE Aerospace Resources”), the aviation leasing arm of ST Engineering to lease one Airbus A321 P2F freighter. This is the first Aircraft of up to five (5) A321 freighters that GlobalX will eventually lease from STE Aerospace Resources (the “Aircraft”). The first Aircraft will be converted at ST Engineering’s facility in San Antonio, Texas starting in February 2022 and is expected to be placed into revenue service by October 2022.



“We are honored to be working with ST Engineering, one of the largest global aircraft maintenance providers and very pleased this Aircraft will be converted in their US facility. The A321 P2F is a game changer in the narrowbody freighter market and we are moving rapidly with outstanding lessors like ST Engineering to build out our A321F fleet,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX.