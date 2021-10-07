iCAD Unveils Next Generation Technologies at Journées Francophones de Radiologie (October 8-11, Paris, France)

NASHUA, N.H. and PARIS, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced it will unveil the latest generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography at the Journées Francophones de Radiologie (JFR) meeting in Paris, Oct. 8-11. In addition, the Company will showcase its most recent technological advancements, including the latest generations of ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) and ProFound AI Risk, in its booth (#226A).

“The European launch of our third generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography demonstrates iCAD’s steadfast commitment to improving breast cancer detection for all women worldwide,” said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD, Inc. “By using this leading-edge technology, both general and breast radiologists can potentially improve their accuracy and performance, which may in turn have a positive impact on women and the healthcare system overall.”



The latest generation of ProFound AI for 2D Mammography outperforms the previous product version, offering standalone performance improvements of up to 4% increased sensitivity, up to 10% improved specificity and up to 40% faster processing.1 The advanced deep-learning software uses advanced neural network image processing and pattern recognition to analyze mammography images for potential cancers. Suspicious appearing structures such as densities (masses, architectural distortions, and asymmetries) and calcification clusters are identified via a contoured line. Each identified region includes a Certainty of Finding score, which indicates its match to lesions within the growing ProFound AI enriched database. Each case also includes a Case Score, which indicates the algorithm’s confidence level for the case matching malignant cases within the ProFound AI database. Both scores are designed to assist with clinical decision making; Case Scores may also be used to prioritize the reading worklist. Designed for seamless integration in clinical workflow, ProFound AI results can be flexibly integrated into leading MIS/RIS, and PACS software products.