HP Powers Hybrid Workforces with Unified PC and Print Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Simple, predictable, and cost-effective way to securely manage PCs and printers in the commercial segment

Highlights:

  • Designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises and their hybrid workforces
  • Delivers the right devices and supplies to an employee’s doorstep
  • Empowers hybrid workers to be as productive, connected, and secure as possible

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today announced a unified PC and print offering1 to help create a strong hybrid work foundation for enterprises and their employees. HP Work from Home2 is a simple solution for IT leaders to securely and easily deploy and manage HP PCs, printers, and supplies to a distributed workforce.  

“Hybrid work is here—and it’s here to stay,” said George Brasher, Global Head and General Manager, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “HP Work from Home is a workforce-centric approach aligned to the way people work today.”

“While there are a lot of benefits to hybrid work, there are also a lot of challenges,” said Sumeer Chandra, Global Head and General Manager, Personal Systems Services, HP Inc. “With this combined offering, CIOs and IT managers can easily procure, deploy, and manage PCs and printers, plus ink or toner, no matter where the workforce is located.”

The HP Work from Home service includes:

  • PC and print hardware delivered to the home or office
  • Supplies auto replenishment proactively schedules ink or toner delivery
  • Proactive insights3 to help manage and support your remote employees, including remote diagnostics and next-business day support4 to help reduce disruptions
  • Hardware-enforced protection built into select devices5,6 and an always-on, always-acting defense for remote work environments across PCs and printers so employees can work with strong security from anywhere without worry

HP is expected to add cloud security management and secure print path capabilities to HP Work from Home printers in the Winter of 2021, allowing IT administrators to gain visibility and simplify the management of essential security settings for remote devices.   

Availability
HP Work from Home is currently available in the U.S. The program is expected to launch in additional countries throughout 2021 and 2022. 

For more information and news on HP’s hybrid work services and solutions, visit the press kit here.     

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

DISCLAIMERS
1 HP hardware and services are based upon the option selected.
2 Service available in select countries only. Please contact your HP Sales Representative for availability. HP Services are governed by the applicable HP terms and conditions of service provided or indicated to Customer at the time of purchase. Customer may have additional statutory rights according to applicable local laws, and such rights are not in any way affected by the HP terms and conditions of service or the HP Limited Warranty provided with your HP Product.
3 HP Proactive Insights includes HP TechPulse, a telemetry and analytics platform that provides critical data around devices and applications and is not sold as a standalone service. HP TechPulse follows stringent GDPR privacy regulations and is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security. Internet access with connection to TechPulse portal is required. For full system requirements, please visit http://www.hpdaas.com/requirements.
4 Service levels, response times, and availability may vary depending on your geographic location.
5 HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 or higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, RPOS and
Workstation products. See product details for included security features and OS requirement.
6 HP’s hardware-enforced security features are available on HP Managed and Enterprise devices with HP FutureSmart firmware 4.5 or above. 

