FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. COMMENCES GEOCHEMICAL SURVEY OF ITS WIND RIVER BASIN PROPERTIES

The Company is actively engaged in the last stage of its geological and geophysical delineation for its first drilling target in the BCE prospect, which has the potential to produce from several formations. The initial drilling program will have multiple objectives in a stacked-pay environment. The Company has identified nine different formations for its proposed exploration program. The geochemical survey will begin on October 9, 2021, and the sampling, analysis and reporting of the data is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP) ("Foothills" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow, announced today that it has engaged Geochemical Insight to execute a geochemical survey on a portion of the Company’s acreage in the Beaver Creek East (“BCE”) project located in Fremont County, Wyoming.

Geochemical Survey

The BCE geochemical survey will be conducted in Townships 33N and 34N 95W in Fremont County about 15 miles southeast of Riverton, Wyoming. The objective of the survey is to document the location of oil and gas seeps over the surveyed area in order to (i) reduce exploration risk for oil and gas by focusing drill targets on areas with hydrocarbon seeps and (ii) provide baseline environmental data of natural hydrocarbon seeps.

A total of 194 soil samples will be collected at 1/6-mile (~268 meters) intervals along 4- to 5-mile-long lines spaced 3,300 feet apart (~1 kilometer). All soil samples will be collected on foot off access roads. The samples will initially be analyzed for acid-extractable C1 through C4 hydrocarbons and samples with anomalous thermogenic C2+ hydrocarbons will be analyzed by Synchronous Scanned Fluorescence to look for aromatic hydrocarbon compositions indicative of condensate, light oil and heavy oil seeps.

Wind River Basin Wyoming Beaver Creek East Unit

The Company is developing a 16,387-acre multi-stacked pay Exploration Development Area in Fremont County, Wyoming, which is highly prospective for oil and natural gas. A third-party engineering report of the Company’s interest in the 16,387 acres located in the Wind River Basin, Wyoming, known as the Beaver Creek East Project, indicates Prospective Resources of approximately 21 million barrels of undiscovered oil, with a PV-10 value of $372 million (after risk).