Alignment Healthcare and AltaMed Health Services Partner to Improve Health Care Access for Seniors in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a national Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), and AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest federally qualified community health centers, today announced a new partnership that will bolster access to care for Alignment’s members in Los Angeles and Orange counties beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

“With senior populations in Los Angeles and Orange counties growing exponentially, we look forward to working together with AltaMed to address disparities in health care access and improve outcomes for diverse communities,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare and CEO, Alignment Health Plan (CA). “As both of our organizations are based in Southern California, it is especially important to deliver on our mission to provide the highest level of care to seniors in our own communities.”

AltaMed has served the Southern California region for more than 50 years and has a proven track record of providing care for the people who need it most. Alignment Health Plan members who enroll in Alignment’s HMO plans in Los Angeles and Orange counties (except for AVA HMO) during Medicare’s upcoming annual enrollment period will have access to AltaMed’s 90 primary care physicians and more than 1,400 physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and allied health professionals. Members will also have access to popular Alignment benefits such as non-emergency transportation and virtual exercise classes, and Alignment’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service. Medicare annual enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for Medicare plans that become effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“Partnering with Alignment Health Plan enables us to expand access to affordable health services for the growing senior population we serve,” said Dr. Cristian Rico, chief medical officer, AltaMed Health Services. “Through high-tech and high-touch care, we can achieve better health outcomes, reduce emergency department visits and hospitalizations and help our patients continue to grow healthy.”

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

About AltaMed
AltaMed understands that when people have health care that looks at their individual health needs and respects their cultural preferences, they grow healthy—and help their families do the same. We’re delivering complete medical services to communities across Southern California. Since 1969, our team of qualified multicultural and bilingual professionals—from these same communities—has focused on eliminating barriers to primary care services, senior care programs, and even essential community services. With nearly 50 accredited health centers and service facilities, we remain committed and ready to help you grow healthy at any age.

