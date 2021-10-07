checkAd

GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce First Patient Dosed in Canada in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of GTX-102 in Patients with Angelman Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman syndrome, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1/2 study in Canada with three other patients enrolled and scheduled to begin dosing.

“We have been actively working with our principal investigators across all three regions over the past several months to efficiently execute this Phase 1/2 trial and can now move forward rapidly with study enrollment,” said Scott Stromatt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of GeneTx. “This is an in-depth study to evaluate both safety and measures of efficacy across multiple domains in Angelman Syndrome that will inform us on the optimal endpoints to evaluate in the registrational program."

The open-label, multiple-dose, dose-escalating Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of GTX-102 in pediatric patients with Angelman syndrome who have a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion. The study will evaluate the overall clinical global impression scale of change after the first two doses, along with a panel of other efficacy assessments for the domains impacted in Angelman, including communication, sleep, behavior, gross motor skills, fine motor skills, and seizures, which will be measured at Day 128.

“The dosing schedule across the three arms of this study, in the U.K., Canada, and the U.S., is designed to achieve a cumulative dose range similar to the original study where we saw impact across domains beginning at the lowest dose of 3.3 mg and meaningful improvements at 13-20 mg of cumulative dosing in younger patients,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “Based on the prior data, we believe this study should contribute meaningfully to our understanding of dose response and safety in this program.”

About the GTX-102 Phase 1/2 Study Design in Canada and the U.K.
Under the protocol approved in the U.K. and Canada, 12 patients will be enrolled into two cohorts split by age: patients ages 4 to <8 years will be enrolled into Cohort 4, and patients ages 8 to <18 years will be enrolled into Cohort 5. Two in the younger cohort and two in the older cohort will be enrolled first and assessed after two doses by a data safety monitoring board (DSMB). The DSMB will review the available safety data and provide a recommendation on the enrollment for the remaining 8 patients

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GeneTx and Ultragenyx Announce First Patient Dosed in Canada in Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of GTX-102 in Patients with Angelman Syndrome SARASOTA, Fla. and NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GeneTx Biotherapeutics LLC and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), companies partnered in the development of GTX-102, an investigational treatment for Angelman …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
VR reports new gold and silver mineralization at the G1 and Kawich targets at its Reveille project ...
SINTX Technologies Ships New FleX SN Porous and Laser-textured Spinal Implants
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...