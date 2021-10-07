checkAd

The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and DraftKings Renew Collaboration for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Latest DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. Initiative

Third-Annual Pink ‘Em Program to Feature Free-to-Play Charity Pools During NFL Sundays in October

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October also marks the return of DraftKings Inc.’s (Nasdaq: DKNG) charitable initiative, Pink ‘Em, which raises money for breast cancer research in collaboration with The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. Beginning this weekend on NFL Week 5 and running each Sunday through the end of the month to NFL Week 8, customers can enter the free Pink ‘Em pools where DraftKings will donate $1 for every entry. Since launching the Pink ‘Em charity program in 2019, DraftKings customers have helped raise over $230,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are entering year three of our Pink ‘Em program alongside The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation as part of our overarching DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. corporate social responsibility initiative, and remain as committed as ever to raising awareness and combating this devastating disease,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Our products are designed to entertain and engage fans, but we can also leverage these qualities along with our substantial customer base to power meaningful causes like funding breast cancer research and numerous other important efforts within S.E.R.V.E.S.”

Fans interested to participate must select and submit their picks before each of the pools reach their respective 25,000 maximum entries, and ahead of the first game kickoffs each NFL Sunday, at which time the pools will lock. By the end of October, DraftKings has pledged to raise $100,000 total for The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation led by the weekly customer engagement with Pink ‘Em pools. In 2021, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. has donated a total of $4 million in its mission to create inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate.

According to U.S. breast cancer statistics for 2021 compiled by Breastcancer.org:

  • About 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
  • This year, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the U.S., along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
  • About 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men in 2021. A man’s lifetime risk of breast cancer is about 1 in 833.
  • Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women. In 2021, it's estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.
  • Breast cancer became the most common cancer globally as of 2021, accounting for 12% of all new annual cancer cases worldwide.
  • About 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer. These occur due to genetic mutations that happen as a result of the aging process and life in general, rather than inherited mutations.

“On behalf of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, I would like to express my gratitude in advance to all the DraftKings customers who will participate in the third-annual Pink ‘Em charity program to raise funds for breast cancer research this October,” said Larry Fitzgerald. “Breast Cancer Awareness Month holds particular significance for me as this disease has had a personal impact on my life, and it is humbling to see sports fans come together to support this initiative.”

