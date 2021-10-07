The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation and DraftKings Renew Collaboration for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Latest DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. Initiative

Third-Annual Pink ‘Em Program to Feature Free-to-Play Charity Pools During NFL Sundays in October

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October also marks the return of DraftKings Inc.’s (Nasdaq: DKNG) charitable initiative, Pink ‘Em, which raises money for breast cancer research in collaboration with The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. Beginning this weekend on NFL Week 5 and running each Sunday through the end of the month to NFL Week 8, customers can enter the free Pink ‘Em pools where DraftKings will donate $1 for every entry. Since launching the Pink ‘Em charity program in 2019, DraftKings customers have helped raise over $230,000 in the fight against breast cancer.



“We are entering year three of our Pink ‘Em program alongside The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation as part of our overarching DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. corporate social responsibility initiative, and remain as committed as ever to raising awareness and combating this devastating disease,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Our products are designed to entertain and engage fans, but we can also leverage these qualities along with our substantial customer base to power meaningful causes like funding breast cancer research and numerous other important efforts within S.E.R.V.E.S.”