Genoox and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Partner to Develop and Deliver Data-Driven Insights to Advance Women’s Health

Currently, the majority of genetic sequencing information can be found across multiple databases which can limit the ability for medical professionals to access and analyze this important data. Without advanced data aggregation and analytics that inform machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, it is more difficult to detect early-stage diseases as well as monitor and treat patients effectively. Genoox’s global platform brings together information available in the public domain on one platform, allowing for the complete analysis of the data and better patient care. Aspira plans to leverage this knowledge base to expand on its proprietary algorithm development across multiple product lines.

Aspira, an innovative women’s health company, has forged a partnership with Genoox aimed toward enabling new test development fueled by groundbreaking data solutions. Aspira plans to continue to leverage its extensive biobank, and with the addition of this partnership plans to expand its wealth of data to aid in test discovery and validation. Additionally, both Genoox and Aspira anticipate expanding their product offerings to meet market demands.

“Aspira’s dedication to women’s health has increased the risk assessments available to women who are at risk for diseases like ovarian cancer and other pelvic diseases,” said Amir Trabelsi, CEO, and co-founder of Genoox. “This partnership will provide medical professionals with further information and tools to help women going through the most difficult periods of their lives, and also help both Genoox and Aspira expand our contributions to the medical and genomics industries.”

Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira, added, “Genoox’s tremendous AI and ML capabilities will enhance our data and biobank platform to expand our value proposition for our patients. Genoox and Aspira each seek to tackle the most difficult diseases in women’s health, and this platform should allow us to reduce the development time for potentially groundbreaking data solutions. Additionally, with this partnership, we are one step closer to our goal of closing the gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases combining genomics with proteomics. We are honored to be working alongside Genoox in advancing women’s health.”