Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary third quarter financial results, sequential revenue growth is expected to slightly exceed the high-end of its original guidance of 7.5% to 12.5%, which the company issued on July 30, 2021. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to slightly exceed 50.0% and is within the high-end of the company's original 48.5% to 50.5% guidance range.

The Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on October 27, 2021 and will host a conference call on October 28 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants must pre-register using the link below in order to participate in the live call.  

Wallace Kou, President & CEO
Riyadh Lai, CFO

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7896715

REPLAY NUMBERS (for 7 days):
USA (Toll Free): 1 855 452 5696
USA (Toll):  1 646 254 3697
Participant Passcode: 7896715

This call will be webcasted on the Company’s website at www.siliconmotion.com.

ABOUT SILICON MOTION:
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices.  We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

