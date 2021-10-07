Halberd Corporation CEO Letter

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 /Greetings From The CEO And Staff At HALBERD CORPORATION! (OTC PINK:HALB)This past quarter, Halberd has made some very significant and unparalleled achievements developing treatments for …

As reported in the last quarterly update, our research led us to investigate RF (Radio Frequency) and laser exposure, as the two patent-pending extracorporeal methods to eliminate targeted disease antigens. Our results this past quarter have been successful beyond our expectations. Our patented methodology has successfully eliminated Phosphorylated Tau from CSF (Cerebral Spinal Fluid). Phosphorylated Tau is believed to be the principal contributor to neurofibrillary tangles linked to Alzheimer's Disease related cognitive degeneration. Our scientists and research partners are confident that by eliminating this antigen, which we have accomplished in vitro, cognitive degeneration will be reduced, if not eliminated. Due to our laboratory success in eradicating Phosphorylated Tau, we are confident we will be successful in eliminating the remaining similar-sized target antigens and inflammatory cytokines linked to Alzheimer's Disease.

Halberd, through its research partner, Youngstown State University (YSU), successfully eliminated E.coli from buffer solution through RF and separately through laser radiation. This work continues, and will be expanding in the fourth quarter to evaluate elimination from bodily fluids. E.coli's presence in CSF is responsible for meningitis, and E.coli in blood is responsible for blood sepsis. Combined, these two afflictions are responsible for the deaths of an estimated 750,000 people each year in the US alone. Our scientists and research partners target the elimination of such deaths through our patented methodology.

In dealing with each disease state, we carefully calibrate the RF generator as well as the laser frequency regarding factors such as temperature, time exposure, particle size and other factors in order to ensure elimination of each disease antigen. Additionally, in each calibration, often disease specific, our scientists adjust the number of antibodies vis-à-vis antigens to determine the ideal eradication calibration.