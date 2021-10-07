Docebo Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

" Docebo has earned the 2021 Tech Cares award for creating the Docebo Women's Alliance," said Meghan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "This group is a striking example of the company's dedication to providing female employees with opportunities for growth. Docebo goes above and beyond to empower women in tech."

Docebo Inc. ( NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO ) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced that TrustRadius had recognized Docebo with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. This second annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"At Docebo, togetherness is in our DNA; it's one of our core values," said Francesca Bossi, CHRO at Docebo. "This award is recognition of the company's ongoing efforts to support and care for our customers, partners, employees, and communities and our commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion. Docebo's Women's Alliance, Docebo Pride, Green Ambassadors, and mental health awareness, are just some of the efforts we have participated in over the last year."

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. All nominations fitting these criteria were welcome, including those from people who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

