AEye and Seoul Robotics Deliver Groundbreaking Adaptive Long-range Perception Solution for Intelligent Traffic Systems

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, and Seoul Robotics, a 3D computer vision company using AI and deep learning to power the future of autonomy, today announced the integration of AEye’s 4Sight M LiDAR sensor and Intelligent Detection and Ranging (iDAR) software platform with Seoul Robotics’ SENSR3D perception software. AEye’s adaptive iDAR platform uniquely enables Seoul Robotics’ SENSR perception software to deliver a complete solution for long-range object detection, classification, and perception for Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) by providing best-in-class 3D perception for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians at distances beyond 300 meters. To see a demonstration first-hand, visit Intetra Booth #B5431 during ITS World Congress, October 11-15, in Hamburg, Germany.

AEye’s intelligent LiDAR is software-definable, enabling system integrators to address the unique sensing need of any ITS application simultaneously, from intersection management to AV infrastructure, Automatic Incident Detection (AID) on highways, and automated tolling. Coupled with 4Sight M’s long-range capability, the integrated AEye – Seoul Robotics solution will be able to achieve object detection and classification in adverse weather conditions and at ranges not currently available on the market.

“We’re extremely impressed with the adaptability of AEye’s 4Sight M sensor; it allows us to optimize output for different ITS use cases,” said William Muller, VP of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Similar to how our SENSR software uses artificial intelligence to self-learn, AEye’s innovative architecture enables Seoul Robotics to process advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns. This allows us to not only track motorists across all operational domains including roundabouts, 4-way intersections, and toll booths, but also to now monitor high-speed traffic on divided highways, which has been historically challenging in the world of ITS.”

Built on AEye’s award-winning iDAR platform, 4Sight M is an intelligent, adaptive, high-performance, and solid-state LiDAR that tailors its output to application-specific requirements. It’s also the first and only LiDAR solution whose performance has been independently verified by a reputable third-party testing organization. Active safety and automated vehicle technologies researcher VSI Labs has confirmed and published the 4Sight M’s breakthrough range, resolution, and speed capabilities.

