Newegg Debuts New Mobile Livestream Platform

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, is piloting Newegg Live , the company’s first app-based livestreaming platform that allows customers to interact with hosts while securing exclusive real-time deals available only on mobile during the livestream.

Newegg Live offers exclusive real-time deals available only on mobile during the livestream (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’ve always been committed to delivering a great mobile shopping experience,” said Montaque Hou, Newegg’s CTO. “But mobile engagement goes much deeper than simply shopping. Customers want to hear expert opinions about how products will fit into their lives, and engage with those experts within the flow of the livestream. So we developed Newegg Live to allow customers to ask questions, comment and react in real time using features built directly into our Newegg mobile app.”

Newegg Live is a mobile-only medium that delivers customer-facing livestreams within the Newegg mobile app. On September 1st, Newegg previewed the new livestream to an audience of more than 10,000 users, showcasing 20 products over the course of the 90-minute livestream.

“Our engineering team went to great lengths to understand the needs of our sellers, as well as what our customers expect when using our mobile app. Based on this extensive research, we were able to build a livestream platform that equally serves the needs of both,” said Kidd Liu, Newegg’s Director of Mobile Development.

In this beta phase, Newegg Live is expected to livestream weekly before scaling up for increased promotions later in Q4 of this year. For more information and to view upcoming livestreams, download the Newegg mobile app for Android on Google Play or iOS in the App Store.

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit https://newegg.com/. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005382/en/