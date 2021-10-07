checkAd

Autonomous Trucking Technology Company Plus Joins PAVE’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today that the company has been elected to the Board of Directors of PAVE, an industry coalition with the mission to educate policymakers and the public about the potential of automated vehicles. Wiley Deck, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Plus, will represent the company on the Board. As the only Level 4 autonomous trucking technology company that has already started delivering a commercial autonomous driving solution to customers, Plus will work with industry leaders to deepen the understanding of the benefits that automated trucks can offer today and in the future, including increased safety, efficiency, sustainability, and driver comfort.

2021 has been a milestone year for Plus. The company started customer delivery of its commercial driver-in autonomous driving solution, PlusDrive, in February. PlusDrive is a repackaged and governed application of the company’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, designed specifically to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and better for the environment. PlusDrive can be added to existing trucks or integrated directly onto new trucks built at the factory.

“The safe introduction of automated trucks requires favorable policies and public support. Plus is excited to collaborate with industry partners through organizations like PAVE to share information with policymakers and the public about autonomous trucks. Faster, safer, and more efficient long-haul trucking is good for our economy and our daily lives,” said Wiley Deck, Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Plus.

“We are pleased to welcome a leading autonomous trucking technology company Plus to the PAVE Board. As a member-driven organization, PAVE relies on our Board’s leadership to drive our mission and programming. With automated trucking emerging as a key segment of autonomous vehicles, Plus’s involvement and collaboration will boost our efforts to help people understand the transformative potential of autonomous vehicles,” said PAVE Executive Director Tara Andringa.

About Plus

Plus is a global leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Plus is developing high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless trucks. Plus’s first commercial product, PlusDrive, is a driver-in solution that supports drivers to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and more sustainable. PlusDrive is already being delivered to world-class customers including fleets and truck manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Partners for Automated Vehicle Education

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) is a diverse coalition that unites industry partners and nonprofit groups who believe in the potential of autonomous vehicles and understand the importance of education in realizing that potential. For more information about PAVE, visit https://pavecampaign.org/.

