Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), the leading European and third-largest global producer of glass containers for food and beverages, is hosting today at 2.00pm CET its virtual Capital Markets Day to announce its updated strategic roadmap with new objectives running into 2024. The new plan, which includes ambitious environmental and financial goals, will be presented by Group Chairman and CEO Michel Giannuzzi and other members of the Executive Committee.

Having weathered the COVID-19 crisis and delivered a strong financial and industrial performance since its 2019 IPO, Verallia is opening a new chapter that builds on its successful last strategic plan. This roadmap comprises four key pillars: