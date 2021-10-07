Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler Lung Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler Lung Day on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A replay of the Piper Sandler virtual fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page of Pliant’s website following the conclusion of the event for 90 days.