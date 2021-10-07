checkAd

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting

Suber Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS, will present safety data from Outlook Therapeutics’ NORSE THREE registration trial on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Suber S. Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS, Co-Founder and CEO of the Retina Center of Ohio, will present data from Outlook Therapeutics’ NORSE THREE supplemental safety study for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications. Dr. Huang’s oral presentation will take place at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists being held in San Antonio, Texas.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Safety Results of ONS-5010, an Ophthalmic Bevacizumab, in Treated Eyes of Patients with Wet AMD, DME and BRVO
Presenter: Suber S. Huang, MD, MBA, FASRS
Date and time: October 12, 2021, at 11:08-11:14 AM CDT

For more information and to register for this event, please visit https://www.asrs.org/annual-meeting.

About the American Society of Retina Specialists

The American Society of Retina Specialists is the largest organization of retina specialists in the world, representing over 3,000 physicians in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. The Society serves as a national advocate and primary source of clinical and scientific information and education for its members.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.        

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:       
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com





