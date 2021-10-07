Honoris United Universities Introduces Immersive Technologies To Enhance Student Experience

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / In its continued commitment to academic innovation across the continent, Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) - the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education …

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / In its continued commitment to academic innovation across the continent, Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net) - the first and largest pan-African network of private higher education institutions - has announced the roll-out of its first pan-African augmented and virtual reality platform in partnership with California-based world leader, EON Reality.

The key verticals of engineering and IT, health sciences and architecture will be the first to benefit from the embedded XR solutions making its debut in Morocco at leading Honoris institutions Ecole Marocaine des Sciences de l'Ingénieur (EMSI) and Ecole d'Architecture de Casablanca (EAC), before its expansion across the continent. Students will have the opportunity to experience virtual field trips, undergo simulated lab exercises, emulate real-life building projects and more to enhance the learning experience and further increase job preparedness. EON Reality's 21 years of success have affirmed the company as the de-facto standard of AR/VR education software for skills transfer to clients including Boeing, BP, GSK and Accenture delivered through partnerships with the world's leading tech companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google.

Extended Reality (XR) is the umbrella term that covers various technologies that enhance the senses, whether by providing additional information about the actual world or creating totally unreal, simulated worlds to increase education effectiveness. XR includes Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies. As continued Covid-19 restrictions change the way in which institutions impart knowledge and skills to their students, the addition of the EON-XR infrastructure allows Honoris to provide an immersive, hands-on experience both on and off campus.

Commenting on the announcement, Hassan Filali, CEO of Honoris in Morocco and project lead across the Honoris network said, "Higher education is undergoing a fundamental reorganization, with a pivot towards new learning systems and technologies that accelerate and improve skills acquisition. We are delighted to partner with EON Reality. The EON-XR solutions will contribute to introducing interactive and immersive AR & VR lessons in the curricula to continuously improve the student experience. At Honoris, we are committed to investing in academic innovation and exploring new methods of delivery with a strong focus on student success."