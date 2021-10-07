checkAd

Procore and The National Association of Minority Contractors Partner to Provide Product Training to Members

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, has announced a partnership with the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC), the oldest minority construction trade association in the United States. Procore’s social impact arm, Procore.org, will provide free Procore product training to NAMC National Members, NAMC Regional Chapter Members, and NAMC historically Black colleges and universities partners.

Procore and the National Association of Minority Contractors announce partnership.

“As an industry-leading and affordable construction management tool, Procore allows small minority businesses to be ‘tooled up’ and capable of operating with major project owners and contractors,” said Wendell R. Stemley, NAMC Emeritus National Director. “NAMC is pleased to be a Procore partner as their products and training platforms, including the opportunity for self-paced learning, align exceptionally well with our fundamental success-driven contractor development goals. Owners would be well-served to engage the Procore platform versus other more exclusive and expensive platforms which are out of reach for many small construction companies.”

The construction industry will not be able to overcome the challenges presented by the labor shortage without a major investment in education and technology. NAMC assists its members with building capacity through access to opportunity, advocacy, and contractor development training. Dedicated training from Procore ensures NAMC improves contractor readiness through increased access to construction management solutions and methods.

“Technology plays such a key role in how firms compete, win work and build a pipeline of repeat business. Yet gaining access to technology training is one of the biggest hurdles in front of minority contractors today,” said Sasha Reed, Procore Director of Industry Advancement. “We view our partnership with NAMC as a way to remove that obstacle together, ensuring members have what they need to upskill and build business capacity.”

The new partnership will also expand access to Procore product training to national members as well as NAMC historically Black colleges and universities partners.

“This partnership creates valuable training opportunities for Black, Indigenous and other People of Color (BIPOC) contractors to increase their competitiveness in the market and efficiencies in their projects and businesses,” said Nate McCoy, NAMC Oregon Executive Director. “The training provided to our chapter was informative and will be useful to our members as they prepare their businesses for growth.”

Procore is committed to driving efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive construction industry that enables everyone to thrive. To learn more about how Procore is promoting efforts to make the construction industry a global leader in workforce equality, visit procore.org.

About the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC)

The mission of the National Association of Minority Contractors (NAMC) is to provide Access (contract & resource opportunities), Advocacy (legislative impact), and Contractor Readiness (training, capacity building, and growth) for its members. The association strives to accomplish its goals in collaboration with major corporate partners, strategic alliances, and public agencies. The construction market is a relationship-driven industry. Business relationships must be developed; the strategies and approaches for pursuing, winning, and executing business is paramount. The future of NAMC lies in the enhancement of its Student Chapter Program as well as expanding relationships with corporate partners to deliver the stated benefits of access, advocacy, and contractor readiness to membership. Learn more at namcnational.org.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we’ve built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

