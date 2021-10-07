checkAd

HanesBrands Announces Strategic Long-Term Licensing Agreement with the University of Texas at Austin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:01  |  14   |   |   

HanesBrands, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, today announced a new relationship with The University of Texas at Austin to be one of its primary apparel partners. The 10-year strategic agreement will lead to the development of a consumer-driven collection of fan apparel that provides Longhorn fans with “A Selection As Big As Texas.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005452/en/

Delivering on its commitment to elevating the University of Texas' Longhorn brand, HanesBrands has already completed work on a new, one-of-a-kind Champion shop experience at The Co-op in Austin. Fan response to the apparel has been very positive – with near record sales during the first football gameday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delivering on its commitment to elevating the University of Texas' Longhorn brand, HanesBrands has already completed work on a new, one-of-a-kind Champion shop experience at The Co-op in Austin. Fan response to the apparel has been very positive – with near record sales during the first football gameday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Texas joins the University of Georgia, University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina, The Ohio State University, and University of Cincinnati as primary apparel partners with HanesBrands (HBI). The agreement awards exclusive rights in the mass, campus and local channels through 2032.

HBI, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, will focus on designing and manufacturing Texas fan gear for the local Austin market and national supercenter and club retailers. Texas will also continue its partnership with Nike as the provider of performance products and specific fan merchandise for the Longhorns’ Athletics programs.

“Texas Athletics and Longhorn fans represent the spirit, tradition and leadership embodied by our Champion brand, and we are excited to be a part of this innovative apparel strategy,” said John Fryer, HBI’s president of sports apparel. “In addition to the experiential Champion shop at The Co-op, we are delivering exceptional assortments of Longhorns gear to more than 750 national retailers’ store locations. And we look forward to building on our promise of quality and fashion for Texas fans.”

Delivering on its commitment to elevating the Longhorn brand, HBI has already completed work on a new, one-of-a-kind Champion shop experience at The Co-op in Austin. In addition, the company’s award-winning design center of excellence created “Red River Showdown” apparel that highlights the unique traditions that make the rivalry truly special. The designs debuted this week and signify the first of many retail programs expected during the 10-year deal.

“HanesBrands is committed to significantly expanding the assortment and distribution of Texas merchandise, which complements our fan-focused licensed merchandise strategy,” said Drew Martin, executive senior associate athletics director for external affairs at UT-Austin. “We selected HBI because the company is invested in a true brand partnership with the university and Texas Athletics as we work to provide ‘A Selection As Big As Texas’ for Longhorn fans. We have already seen a very positive fan response to the HBI apparel – with near record sales on our first football gameday.”

The new partnership with HBI follows a detailed analysis of the Texas trademark licensing program and a competitive proposal process completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC. In addition to these exclusive programs, Texas will also continue to partner with other best-in-class licensees in key product categories to meet the needs of Texas fans.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States and Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel, along with fan favorites Alternative and Gear for Sports. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HanesBrands Announces Strategic Long-Term Licensing Agreement with the University of Texas at Austin HanesBrands, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, today announced a new relationship with The University of Texas at Austin to be one of its primary apparel partners. The 10-year strategic agreement will lead to the development of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...