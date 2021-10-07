checkAd

ChannelAdvisor Named Google Premier Partner Awards Finalist

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:15  |  27   |   |   

Recognised as a finalist in two categories for effective campaigns that drove online sales

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that, for the second year, it's a finalist for the prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards. ChannelAdvisor is recognised in the Online Sales and Account Team categories, highlighting companies that drive online sales in moments of shopper deliberation and discovery and teams that deliver advertiser growth through best-in-class digital campaigns.

"ChannelAdvisor is once again acknowledged by Google for our achievements — this time, in brand new categories," said Link Walls, vice president of digital marketing strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "Our Managed Services team strives to create innovative solutions to empower brands and retailers to connect with consumers at every stage of the buyer journey. Being a finalist in two categories shows us that despite the challenges of the pandemic, our support and expertise can help our customers grow and stay agile."

During the height of the pandemic, ChannelAdvisor executed several successful campaigns that enabled a popular sporting goods brand to increase revenue up to 206% YoY. This achievement earned ChannelAdvisor its nomination in the highly competitive Online Sales category. Leveraging Google tools, like Smart Shopping and Dynamic Search Ads, ChannelAdvisor's team of digital marketing experts identified new performance opportunities and segments of the client's business to highlight. Combined with effective advertising campaigns, the ChannelAdvisor customer saw sales soar. Simultaneously, ChannelAdvisor's collaborative relationship with the client, ongoing performance analysis, and focused weekly strategy sessions resulted in its Account Team nomination.  

These award nominations further strengthen ChannelAdvisor's strategic alliance with Google and affirm the multichannel commerce platform's position as a leading e-commerce solution provider to brands and retailers worldwide. Earlier this year, ChannelAdvisor joined the exclusive Google Partners International Growth program, which features a network of established providers with proven experience in helping brands and retailers expand their reach and capture new audiences globally.

This year's winners will be announced at the Google Premier Partner Awards ceremony on Oct. 19.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.com.  

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Laura Lane
Senior International Marketing Manager
Laura.Lane@channeladvisor.com

