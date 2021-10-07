CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X

Position in the market for innovative access control systems strengthened

CTS EVENTIM offering enhanced with new digital solutions

COO Alexander Ruoff: "We have extended our value chain once again by bringing simply-X on board"

Munich/Bad Gandersheim, 7 October 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's leading ticketing and live entertainment providers, has acquired a majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X. The Company has thus strengthened its position in the market for innovative access control solutions and enhanced its offering with integrated, high-performance digital systems.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, simply-X is one of the leading providers of event management products in Germany. Its portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals and turnstiles. simply-X enhances CTS EVENTIM's existing offering in the access control segment, EVENTIM.Access. High-profile venues such as the Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park stadium are among those currently using simply-X solutions.

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer of CTS EVENTIM, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation that is now even more comprehensive than before. What's more, we have extended our value chain once again."

Matthias Bode, CEO of simply-X, added: "We are proud to be able to continue growing with CTS EVENTIM at our side. A great many customers are already successfully using our solutions together with those of CTS EVENTIM and these systems will be even easier to combine in future. At the same time, simply-X will be retaining its independence so that it can continue helping other partners with their digitalisation journeys."