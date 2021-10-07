checkAd

DGAP-News CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 14:18  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X

07.10.2021 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CTS Eventim!
Long
Basispreis 60,17€
Hebel 11,99
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 68,22€
Hebel 11,98
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Position in the market for innovative access control systems strengthened
  • CTS EVENTIM offering enhanced with new digital solutions
  • COO Alexander Ruoff: "We have extended our value chain once again by bringing simply-X on board"

Munich/Bad Gandersheim, 7 October 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's leading ticketing and live entertainment providers, has acquired a majority stake in software and hardware developer simply-X. The Company has thus strengthened its position in the market for innovative access control solutions and enhanced its offering with integrated, high-performance digital systems.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience, simply-X is one of the leading providers of event management products in Germany. Its portfolio encompasses control, payment, ordering and customer loyalty solutions, together with the accompanying hardware such as scanning pedestals and turnstiles. simply-X enhances CTS EVENTIM's existing offering in the access control segment, EVENTIM.Access. High-profile venues such as the Hockenheimring, the Olympic stadium in Berlin, and Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park stadium are among those currently using simply-X solutions.

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer of CTS EVENTIM, said: "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a one-stop shop for event organisation that is now even more comprehensive than before. What's more, we have extended our value chain once again."

Matthias Bode, CEO of simply-X, added: "We are proud to be able to continue growing with CTS EVENTIM at our side. A great many customers are already successfully using our solutions together with those of CTS EVENTIM and these systems will be even easier to combine in future. At the same time, simply-X will be retaining its independence so that it can continue helping other partners with their digitalisation journeys."

Seite 1 von 3
CTS Eventim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions CTS EVENTIM acquires majority stake in digital experts simply-X 07.10.2021 / 14:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CTS EVENTIM …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: First Statement on the Report from Viceroy
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Announces Filing of Lawsuit Against its U.S. Collaboration Partner, NeuroRx, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering ACER-001 ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Erstes Statement zum Report von Viceroy
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: 54.6 MW project: Nordex Group receives order from Ukraine
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group shareholders approve appointment of new Board members
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group-Aktionäre stimmen Ernennung neuer Verwaltungsratsmitglieder zu
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bieter: Voltage BidCo GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: PROMAXIMA IMMOBILIEN AG: Einladung zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 16. November 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: Mutares verkauft Norsilk erfolgreich an Protac
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:20 UhrCTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
PLX AI | Analysen
14:18 UhrDGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM übernimmt Mehrheit an Digitalisierungs-Experten simply-X
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Wochenausgabe: In schlechten Zeiten gute Aktien finden
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
06.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
05.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für CTS Eventim auf 66,50 Euro - 'Hold'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
05.10.21BERENBERG stuft CTS EVENTIM auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.10.21CTS EVENTIM setzt für Ed Sheeran-Europatournee erstmals selbst entwickeltes Digital-Ticket EVENTIM.Pass ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21CTS EVENTIM uses EVENTIM.Pass, its proprietary digital ticket, for the first time for Ed Sheeran's European tour
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21CTS Eventim expandiert international
4investors | Kommentare
24.09.21BAADER BANK stuft CTS EVENTIM auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen