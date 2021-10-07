Super League Gaming Acquires Metaverse Ad Platform Bloxbiz

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in connecting consumer brands with video gamers of all ages in-stream, in-game, and in-content through creator communities, proprietary platforms, and esports properties, announced today the acquisition of Bloxbiz , a dynamic ad platform designed specifically for metaverse environments. Launched in 2020, Bloxbiz’s initial deployment enables brands to advertise across popular Roblox game titles and helps Roblox creators with monetization and game analytics.

Company deepens commitment to enabling advertiser reach to young gamers at scale with addition of the first independent in-game advertising platform designed for Roblox

Bloxbiz’s powerful advertising platform reaches more than 25 million monthly active Roblox users across a collection of more than 75 curated, brand-safe games. In-game ads take the form of creative billboards that complement the gaming experience, allowing for natural discovery without interrupting gameplay. The ads are measured through Bloxbiz's advanced technology, which verifies viewability in a 3D space and provides aggregated audience geographic, language, and device data.

Super League and the founders of Bloxbiz, Sam Drozdov and Ben Khakshoor, established a working partnership earlier this year, with Super League running multiple Roblox campaigns with top tier entertainment and streaming brands seeking fresh ways to connect with young audiences. Witnessing the success and broad advertiser appeal of the programs, the companies determined that a unified offering to the market would accelerate their collective growth objectives.

“We believe the acquisition of Bloxbiz is game-changing for Super League,” said Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League. “This deal allows us to execute on our plans to boldly extend our reach in the metaverse, something we hope will appeal to our investors and the broader market. We are thrilled to have the leader of in-game advertising on board to reach the vast audience that exists within Roblox.”

“There are exactly three reliable ways for brands to initiate an authentic relationship with gamers in today’s media landscape – in-game, in-stream, and in-content,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer, Super League Gaming. “Our acquisition of Bloxbiz puts Super League in an enviable position within the in-game advertising ecosystem. We can put marketers in front of a perennially elusive demographic audience at scale, while generating deserving revenue for enterprising game creators working hard to turn their passion into their livelihood.”